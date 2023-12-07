TREASURIES-Ten-year yields near three-month low before Friday's jobs report

(Updated at 1500 EST) By Karen Brettell Dec 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields held near three-month lows on Thursday as traders waited for a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday for clues on whether the labor market is softening at a faster pace. Comments from Japanese monetary officials indicating a possible move away from ultra loose policy, meanwhile, could suggest weaker demand for U.S. government debt longer-term. This is because tighter policy would lead Japanese government bond yields higher, making Treasuries relatively less attractive. Treasury yields have tumbled on concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth, with investors also preparing for the possibility that Friday’s jobs report for November may miss economists’ expectations. "The market in my view has been waiting for the jobs data all week," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. "The market is anticipating weaker data and trying to figure out when the Fed is going to be cutting rates." Friday’s payrolls report for November is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs during the month, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. Traders appear to be pricing in a rapidly weakening economy, with the Federal Reserve seen as having a more than 50% chance of making its first interest rate cut in March. However, di Galoma noted that a cut that soon is unlikely unless there is an unforeseen geopolitical event, with decreases starting in mid-year more likely. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week to a seasonally adjusted 220,000 for the week. Benchmark 10-year yields were last up 1 basis point on the day at 4.128%, after earlier falling to 4.104%, matching Wednesday's low, which was the lowest since Sept. 1. The pace of recent yield declines, which has sent 10-year yields down from from 4.70% in mid-November and a 16-year high of 5.02% on Oct. 23 is seen by some as overdone in the short-term. Two-year yields fell 3 basis points to 4.578%. They are holding above the 4.540% level reached on Friday, which was the lowest since June 13. The inversion in the yield curve between two- and 10-year notes narrowed 4 basis points to minus 45 basis points. Treasuries may also come under pressure from rising Japanese government bond yields if the Bank of Japan shifts its stance towards tighter policy. Japanese bond yields jumped on Thursday after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said that he told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the central bank will scrutinize the strength of domestic demand and next year's wage outlook in guiding monetary policy. He also said the central bank has several options on which interest rates to target once it pulls short-term borrowing costs out of negative territory. Several events next week are also likely to influence Treasuries trading. Demand for U.S. government bonds will be tested when the Treasury sells $108 billion in coupon-bearing supply, which will include $50 billion in three-year notes and $37 billion in 10-year notes on Monday, and $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Tuesday. The Treasury has seen soft demand for some auctions in recent months on concerns about rising Treasury supply as the U.S. government budget deficit worsens. Consumer price inflation data for November is also due on Tuesday. Fed officials are due to give their updated economic and interest rate projections at the conclusion of their Dec. 12-13 policy meeting. December 7 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.2425 5.4007 -0.006 Six-month bills 5.14 5.3643 -0.017 Two-year note 100-142/256 4.5779 -0.025 Three-year note 100-212/256 4.3207 -0.017 Five-year note 101-44/256 4.1121 -0.011 Seven-year note 101-80/256 4.1562 0.000 10-year note 103 4.1286 0.008 20-year bond 104-92/256 4.4186 0.020 30-year bond 108-136/256 4.2439 0.020 (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Diane Craft)