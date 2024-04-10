TREASURIES-US yields spike after inflation report, 10-year hits 4.5%

(Adds details)

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields spiked on Wednesday after inflation data came in higher than expected, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield higher by about 15 basis points to over 4.5%, its highest since November last year.

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in March amid rises in the costs of gasoline and shelter, casting further doubt on whether the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June.

Two-year yields also spiked by over 15 basis points and were last seen at 4.94%, also their highest level since November.

Fed funds futures traders trimmed their expectations for interest rate cuts to a total of 45 basis points for 2024, down from 67 points ahead of the inflation data.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)