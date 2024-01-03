US 10-year yield tests 4% as caution prevails before Fed minutes

(Bloomberg) — The US Treasury market extended losses for a fourth day, with the 10-year yield breaking above 4%, reflecting investor caution ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yields on the 10-year note rose almost eight basis points to 4.008%, the highest since Dec. 14. UK bond yields were higher, led by the front end, while German peers were modestly lower across the curve.

Treasuries pared declines in choppy trading as US manufacturing data suggested moderating price pressure. Traders now await the minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting due later on Wednesday to get a better sense of whether expectations of deep interest-rate cuts this year are justified. Swaps pricing points to about 146 basis points of cuts through December.

“The market is trying to find a range,” and 10-year yields will probably settle in a 3.75% to 4.25% area, said Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “The bond market has pulled forward a lot” given its strong gains during the final two months of last year, he added.

In the ISM manufacturing data, the prices paid component was 45.2 for December, well below a 49.5 estimate, and weaker than a prior month 49.9 reading. Another report showed US job openings eased in November to the lowest level since March 2021, adding to evidence of cooling labor demand. Recent remarks by FOMC officials suggest they’re worried the unemployment rate is on the verge of a persistent increase, as forecast by Bloomberg Economics.

Treasuries Start Year on Back Foot as Global Rate-Cut Bets Ease

Much attention in the bond market will focus on the minutes from the Fed’s December meeting, due at 2pm in New York. Last month’s meeting was a key catalyst for the sharp rally in Treasuries after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that policymakers had discussed interest-rate cuts. The two-year yield, among the most sensitive to monetary policy, is trading around 4.35%, some 40 basis points below the level prior to the Fed’s decision last month.

Story continues

“We do not expect such sharp cuts to be supported by the discussion in the minutes, but we will be on the lookout for any mention of rate cuts, what would trigger them and how soon they might come,” said Karl Steiner, head of analysis at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.

(Adds ISM, JOLTS data and quote)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.