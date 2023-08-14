Treasury 10-Year Yield Rises to Highest Level Since November
(Bloomberg) -- The US 10-year yield rose to the highest level since November as traders pared expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts next year.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose as much as 6 basis points to 4.213%, exceeding its Aug. 4 high of 4.204%.
