Treasury 30-Year Yield Rises to Highest Level Since 2007
(Bloomberg) -- The US 30-year yield rose to the highest level since 2007, deepening a bond selloff driven by expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated as the supply of Treasury debt grows. Shorter-term yields also reached new highs.
The 30-year Treasury yield rose as much as 7 basis points to 4.858%, exceeding its 2010 high of 4.8559%. Shorter-maturity Treasury yields had previously reached the highest levels since at least 2007, and extended their climb Tuesday.
While supported by expectations that the Fed may raise rates again — a prospect endorsed by Loretta Mester, president of the central bank’s Cleveland branch in comments last night — and by the removal of the threat of an imminent federal government shutdown, the magnitude of the selloff continues to flummox experts. It’s broadly indicative, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Jay Barry said in a note late yesterday, of investors scrapping bullish bets.
“We have been concerned that the position and hedging technicals could be an ongoing negative for Treasuries here,” Barry wrote.
