Treasury Auctions Lure Buyers as Fed Rate Cut Wagers Build

(Bloomberg) -- Buyers piled into the US Treasury’s auctions Tuesday, seeking to lock in higher yields as the market prices in an aggressive path of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts in 2024.

Indirect bidders, a group that includes foreign central banks, grabbed a record 77.6% of the Treasury’s 52-week bill auction, while the same category took 71.6% of the department’s six-month offering, the third-largest share ever. Meanwhile, a sale of two-year debt priced below its when-issued yield, a sign of greater-than-expected demand.

Traders have been stepping up bets on rate cuts in 2024, anticipating about 150 basis points of cumulative easing, Fed swaps pricing shows. Those wagers have gained momentum since policy makers updated their forecasts this month to show they expect to reduce rates by a total of 75 basis points next year, a sharper pace of cuts than indicated in their previous projections in September. As a result, buyers are pouncing on longer-dated bills as they seek to grab prevailing yields before the central bank starts easing.

“The strong bill auction results suggest that investors are keen to continue extending duration amid fears that the Fed will start to cut rates very soon,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of US interest rates strategy at TD Securities.

Treasury’s six-month offering drew a yield of 5.08%, while the 52-week sale yielded 4.595% — the lowest since April and only about 75 basis points below the current fed funds rate. The department also sold $75 billion of three-month bills at 5.26%.

Further out the curve, a $57 billion auction of two-year notes was awarded at 4.314%, the lowest for the maturity since May.

The market’s next test comes in sales of longer maturities. The Treasury will sell five-year notes Wednesday and seven-year notes Thursday.

