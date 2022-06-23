Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 22 0824 - RIKV 22 1019
Series
RIKV 22 0824
RIKV 22 1019
ISIN
IS0000034007
IS0000034213
Maturity Date
08/24/2022
10/19/2022
Auction Date
06/27/2022
06/27/2022
Settlement Date
06/29/2022
06/29/2022
On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.
Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.
For additional information please contact Laufey Ómarsdóttir, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9631.