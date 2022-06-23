U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,766.57
    +6.68 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,426.58
    -56.55 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,150.63
    +97.55 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,697.08
    +6.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.55
    -0.64 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.20
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0063 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0500
    -0.1060 (-3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2237
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7400
    -1.4000 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,376.56
    +165.69 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.32
    +4.10 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 22 0824 - RIKV 22 1019

Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
·1 min read
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins

Series

RIKV 22 0824

RIKV 22 1019

ISIN

IS0000034007

IS0000034213

Maturity Date

08/24/2022

10/19/2022

Auction Date

06/27/2022

06/27/2022

Settlement Date

06/29/2022

06/29/2022

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Laufey Ómarsdóttir, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9631.


Recommended Stories

  • FDA bans Juul vaping devices in US market

    The FDA has been banned Juul from the U.S. markets on safety and marketing concerns.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Get Closer With Senate Vote

    Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.

  • Senate Advances Bill to Raise Age for RMDs to 75

    The bill, which must be reconciled with similar legislation in the House, is designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security.

  • SEC v Ripple: XRP in the Hands of Powell ahead of Court Ruling

    Updates on the SEC v Ripple case have been limited. A court ruling on the Hinman docs could come at any time. Today, Fed Chair Powell will influence.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Altria Stock Rebounds, Even As This Decision Threatens To Vaporize Juul Investment

    Altria stock rebounded on Thursday, after sliding Wednesday, as the FDA ordered Juul to stop selling its products in the U.S.

  • Supreme Court’s Gun-Rights Ruling Is ‘Frightening,’ New York Governor Hochul Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the US Supreme Court’s ruling striking down gun-carry limits is “frightening” and strips away the state’s right to protect its citizens.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears

  • Stephen Colbert Names The 'Dumbest Person Ever To Sit In The United States Senate'

    The "Late Show" host insisted that most historians agree on this one.

  • Supreme Court Voids N.Y. Gun Limits, Establishes Right to Carry

    (Bloomberg) -- A divided US Supreme Court struck down a New York law that required people to show a special need to carry a handgun in public, ruling for the first time that the Second Amendment protects gun rights outside the home.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession

  • Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signs abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest

    Louisiana Senator Katrina Jackson's measure is a 'trigger bill' to outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Pulls Out of Sponsorship Deal for U.S. 250th Anniversary Project

    Facebook’s parent has canceled its agreement with the organization planning the commemoration, a project beset by internal strife and facing a discrimination lawsuit filed by female former executives.

  • Long Bridge expansion across the Potomac River picks up steam

    Rail operator CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) owns and operates the existing Long Bridge, a 117-year-old bridge with two tracks. Currently, up to 1.3 million Amtrak passengers and 4.5 million Virginia Railway Express commuters use the Long Bridge each year, causing peak travel times to hit 98% capacity, per the National Park Service. A newly proposed Long Bridge is expected to double the capacity of that rail crossing in Virginia and D.C. The National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to vote July 7 on the project's preliminary site development plans.

  • Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden rarely mentions electric car maker Tesla Inc in public. The Biden administration contacted Tesla on its first day in office, marking the start of a series of meetings on the topic between federal officials and companies linked to the EV industry over the months that followed, according to the emails. The administration's early and extensive outreach reflects that expanding the scope of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to make it a tool for electrifying the nation's automobile fleet is one of Biden's priorities in the fight against climate change.

  • SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate July 2022 Payments?

    SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is the largest federal assistance program, providing food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. While it's overseen by the U.S. Department of...

  • Ron Johnson busted faking phone call to dodge reporters’ questions over Jan 6 texts

    ‘I can see your phone. I can see your screen,’ reporter tells senator trying to avoid scrutiny

  • Altria Stock Is Sliding After the FDA’s One-Two Punch

    The Wall Street Journal reported the FDA will refuse to allow the vape products of Juul Labs to stay on the U.S. market, which would be bad news for investor Altria.

  • Biden approval rating slips for fourth straight week: poll

    President Biden’s approval rating has slipped for the fourth straight week, according to a new poll. The Reuters/Ipsos survey, published on Wednesday, found that 36 percent of respondents said they approve of the job he is doing as president. Biden’s approval rating has been below 50 percent since last August, pollsters noted. Seventy-three percent of…

  • Fitzgerald defends 2014 drilling at Allegheny County park

    Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald defended his administration's policy on natural gas activity in county parks, saying that he had no interest in allowing more drilling in county parks but said that the one that occurred at Deer Lake Park eight years ago was successful. A bill in County Council would ban new natural gas drilling, mining and industrial activity on county-owned parks. County Council in a contentious May 2014 meeting approved a drilling plan by Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) that would drill and hydraulically fracture underneath Deer Lakes Park.

  • Manchin says EV Tax Credit Bonus Is Gone From Spending Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats have scrapped a $4,500 bonus tax credit for electric vehicles made with domestic union labor that was opposed by Senator Joe Manchin as they seek to wrap up negotiations on a spending deal.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as

  • Trump rips Arizona GOP’s Rusty Bowers ahead of public testimony to Jan. 6 panel

    Former President Trump on Tuesday ripped Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who is set to testify in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot later in the day alongside election officials from Georgia. “Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers is the latest [Republican in name only]…