Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 22 0622 - RIKV 22 0824

·1 min read
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins

Series

RIKV 22 0622

RIKV 22 0824

ISIN

IS0000034015

IS0000034007

Maturity Date

06/22/2022

08/24/2022

Auction Date

04/25/2022

04/25/2022

Settlement Date

04/27/2022

04/27/2022

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Laufey Ómarsdóttir, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9631.


