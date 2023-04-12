U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,118.75
    +9.81 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,786.17
    +101.38 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,045.55
    +13.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.57
    -0.03 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.99
    +1.46 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.80
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0079 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4210
    -0.0130 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0055 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1320
    -0.5380 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,954.07
    -304.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.48
    +4.62 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,824.84
    +39.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,082.70
    +159.33 (+0.57%)
     

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 26 1015 - Switch Auction or Cash payment

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series

RIKB 24 0415

RIKB 26 1015

ISIN

IS0000033009

IS0000034874

Maturity Date

04/15/2024

10/15/2026

Auction Date

04/14/2023

04/14/2023

Settlement Date

04/19/2023

04/19/2023

10% addition

04/18/2023

04/18/2023

 

Buyback issue

RIKB 23 0515

 

Buyback price (clean)

99.5500

 

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can be made in cash or with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price.

Payment in cash for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date. If payment is made with the Buyback issue, a notification of the amount must be received no later than by 14:00 on the Auction Date. In that case, the value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price).

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 23 0515.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.