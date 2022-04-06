U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
·1 min read
R&#xed;kissj&#xf3;&#xf0;ur &#xcd;slands - L&#xe1;nam&#xe1;l r&#xed;kisins
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins

Series

RIKB 24 0415

RIKB 42 0217

ISIN

IS0000033009

IS0000033884

Maturity Date

04/15/2024

02/17/2042

Auction Date

04/08/2022

04/08/2022

Settlement Date

04/13/2022

04/13/2022

10% addition

04/12/2022

04/12/2022

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


