Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216 - Switch Auction

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
Series

RIKB 24 0415

RIKS 26 0216

ISIN

IS0000033009

IS0000030732

Maturity Date

04/15/2024

02/16/2026

Auction Date

12/16/2022

12/16/2022

Settlement Date

12/21/2022

12/21/2022

 

Buyback issue

RIKB 23 0515

 

Buyback price (clean)

98.0700

 

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can only be made with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price. Cash is not accepted.

The value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price). The bonds must be delivered to the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date.

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 23 0515.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


