Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216

·1 min read
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins

Series

RIKB 24 0415

RIKS 26 0216

ISIN

IS0000033009

IS0000030732

Maturity Date

04/15/2024

02/16/2026

Auction Date

02/18/2022

02/18/2022

Settlement Date

02/23/2022

02/23/2022

10% addition

02/22/2022

02/22/2022

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


  • Amazon workers in Alabama vote again on joining union

    The first election was found to be invalid due to interference in the process from the tech giant.

  • This fail-safe protection against inflation is back

    Here’s a rare breath of fresh air for retirees and older investors: Inflation-protected Treasury bonds are paying a positive rate of interest again. It tells you something about the plight facing older investors that this development is noteworthy. Thirty-year TIPS bonds are promising to pay 0.13 percentage points—no, really—a year over the rate of inflation between now and 2052, the U.S. Treasury confirms.

  • BlackRock Says Muni-Bond Pain Sets Up Long-Term Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest asset manager sees opportunity in municipal bonds after state and local government debt posted the worst start to a year on record. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Putin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPrince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre Sex Assault Claim“The recent dec

  • ‘S’ in ESG Debt Proves Too Complex for Issuers Seeking Easy Wins

    (Bloomberg) -- A pandemic-era boom in debt backing social causes is already fading as other types of bonds jostle for supremacy in a fast-moving ethical market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateStock Rally Stalls Amid Russia, Inflation Risks: Markets WrapU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaGovernments that had propped up

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Heineken casts doubt on 2023 margin goal as inflation spikes

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken cast doubt on its mid-term profit margin target due to the uncertain impact of spiralling inflation on beer consumption, after reporting stronger than expected earnings in 2021 from higher prices and cost savings. The world's second-largest brewer said on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic would still affect 2022 revenue, with a protracted recovery in bar trade in Europe, and said the impact of inflation and supply chain pressures would be significant. The maker of brands including Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider - as well as Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager - said it would offset input cost increases with higher prices, but this could lead to lower beer consumption.

  • Tory Burch’s Good Year Pays Dividends

    The brand is said to have had a little gift for shareholders after a strong 2021.

  • If you found Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad confusing, check out the exchange’s entry into this tax season

    Coinbase’s Super Bowl roving QR code Super Bowl commercial may be as confusing to some people as its surprise entry into tax season. Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines.

  • Italy's Autogrill sees smaller 2021 loss, sending shares higher

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's Autogrill expects to post a smaller loss and higher cash flow than previously forecast for 2021, it said on Tuesday, sending shares up more than 7%. It also said it expected cash flow to come in at above 100 million euros, more than double its previous estimates. At 1308 GMT, shares in Autogrill changed hands at 6.77 euros, up 8% and on track for their best day since October.

  • Exclusive-Disney names executive to oversee metaverse strategy -memo

    (Reuters) -The Walt Disney Co has appointed an executive to oversee its metaverse strategy, according to an email Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent to staff Tuesday and seen by Reuters. Mike White, an executive in the Media and Entertainment Distribution group, has been named to the new role of senior vice president of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences, where he will help define how consumers experience Disney's coming metaverse. "For nearly 100 years, our company has defined and re-defined entertainment by leveraging technology to bring stories to life in deeper, more impactful ways," Chapek wrote in the email to staff, adding, "Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories."

  • Israeli Court Says Bank Is Allowed To Refuse Bitcoin-Related Deposits

    The crypto trader that filed a lawsuit against the Union Bank claimed that the refusal to deposit funds was “unreasonable.”

  • No Love Lost This Valentine's Day as Markets Brace for War

    Equity indexes faded into the close today, as investors continue to weigh prospects for a diplomatic solution to the simmering problem in Eastern Europe. U.S. President Joe Biden issued an ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is shuttling between Kyiv and Moscow Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard reiterated his hawkish stance on inflation, noting that it may be necessary to “front-load” interest-rate hikes. But the Bank of Japan remains on the side of easy money and “yield curve control.” This divergence among central banks could have major ramifications for stock prices, particularly high-growth tech names, as Weston Nakamura explains to Real Vision’s Ash Bennington in today’s Daily Briefing. Be sure to watch Weston's YouTube video here: https://rvtv.io/3uJCXj4. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3oPv7Ax.

  • Oil rebounds as US casts doubt on Russia’s withdrawal claims - live updates

    Inflation exceeds Bank expectations to hit new 30-year high London braces for sanctions to hit its Russian cash cow FTSE 100 falls 0.2pc as inflation rises; Pound gains ground against dollar Ben Marlow: London must escape its addiction to dirty Russian money Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ViacomCBS Renames Itself Paramount

    The media company aims to emphasize its streaming service and Hollywood heritage with the name change, as it reports growth in streaming subscribers helping to drive a 16% revenue jump in the fourth quarter.

  • Don’t be fearful: Stock market investors could ultimately benefit from an economic recession

    The Federal Reserve is about to begin raising short-term interest rates and has been curtailing its bond purchases, increasing long-term rates, all to fight inflation. From the March 2020 pandemic bottom through February 2021, stocks went up all the time when the Federal Reserve and Republican-Democrat Regime decided to pump trillions of money through the economy via monetary policy and fiscal spending. The thing was that the Fed had already been operating on emergency measure status since 2008 — it never stopped.

  • BA to hand staff bonuses worth thousands of pounds each

    British Airways will award bonuses of thousands of pounds each to pilots, cabin and ground crew as chief executive Sean Doyle tries to restore morale among its 20,000 staff.

  • Facebook Parent Meta To Pay $90M To Settle Decade Long Privacy Lawsuit

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to pay $90 million to settle high-profile, long-running data privacy litigation. The lawsuit pertains to its use of tracking "cookies" in 2010 and 2011 to track subscribers' internet use even after they had logged off the Facebook platform. The case filed in 2012 focuses on Facebook's use of proprietary plug-ins to track users' internet browsing on third-party sites. Related Content: Texas Attorney General Prosecutes Fac

  • Intel Pays Up for Foundry Expertise

    For anyone doubting Intel’s ambitions to make chips for others, the company’s acquisition of Tower Semiconductor should lay their doubts to rest.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy After Chipmaker's Acquisition Of Xilinx?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Upstart stock surges as company crushes earnings expectations, announces buyback program

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. surged in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company easily topped expectations with its latest earnings and outlook while announcing a new share-repurchase program.