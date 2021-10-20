U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 26 0216

Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
·1 min read

Series

RIKB 25 0612

RIKS 26 0216

ISIN

IS0000019321

IS0000030732

Maturity Date

06/12/2025

02/16/2026

Auction Date

10/22/2021

10/22/2021

Settlement Date

10/27/2021

10/27/2021

10% addition

10/26/2021

10/26/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


