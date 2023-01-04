U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 37 0115

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
Series

RIKS 26 0216

RIKS 37 0115

ISIN

IS0000030732

IS0000033793

Maturity Date

02/16/2026

01/15/2037

Auction Date

01/06/2023

01/06/2023

Settlement Date

01/11/2023

01/11/2023

10% addition

01/10/2023

01/10/2023

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


