U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,504.60
    +34.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,433.21
    +220.09 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,102.08
    +156.27 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.74
    +52.77 (+2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.70
    +1.28 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    +15.40 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.35 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    -0.0200 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9040
    -0.1520 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,222.21
    +1,345.50 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.61
    +46.71 (+4.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.84
    +21.86 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Treasury Curve Steepens as Powell Warily Talks Taper, Rate Hikes

Liz Capo McCormick
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries gained and the yield curve steepened as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to underscore risks to the economy even as he signaled that the central bank could begin paring its monthly bond purchases this year.

Powell also emphasized Friday at the Kansas Fed’s virtual Jackson Hole symposium that pulling back on bond buying wouldn’t necessarily mean interest-rate hikes would follow immediately.

Ten-year yields fell almost 3 basis points to about 1.32% and the yield curve reversed an early-session move that sent it to the flattest level in a year. The Fed chair’s long-awaited remarks kept intact the message traders already garnered from past comments by Powell and from the minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting, in July -- that most officials judged that it probably would be appropriate to begin paring the buying in 2021, even as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

“On net, tapering remains on track and the next question is when it will be appropriate to hike,” BMO Capital Markets strategist Ian Lyngen wrote in a note. “This will be data-dependent and implicitly a function of path out of the pandemic and toward the new normal.”

The Fed is currently buying $120 billion a month in bonds, part of emergency measures introduced last year to support the economy and help markets function smoothly.

Powell said in his remarks that the economy has now met the test of “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s inflation objective that he and his colleagues said would be a precondition for tapering the bond purchases, while the labor market has also made “clear progress.”

Money-market traders held steady Friday with pricing in the Fed’s liftoff from zero in the first quarter of 2023.

The yield curve, as measured by the gap between 5- to 30-year yields, was about 2 basis points steeper than Thursday’s closing levels, at about 111 basis points. The curve earlier Friday touched around 107 basis points amid comments from other Fed officials that were deemed on the hawkish side in terms of pushing for a quicker start to tapering.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Jackson Hole’s Greatest Hits Keep Focus on Fed’s Annual Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.In his first three years atop the Federal Reserve, Chair Jerome Powell has followed in the path of his predecessors and used the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium to make major pronouncements on monetary policy and the economy.In 2018, he questioned the usefulness of such economic concepts as the natural rate of unemployment. In 2019, he foreshadowed a cut in interest rates.

  • Inflation Speculation Looms Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech at Jackson Hole Summit

    The annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which brings together prominent central bankers and finance ministers from around the world, is being closely monitored this year as investors listen for...

  • Gold Gains as Fed’s Powell Stops Short of Giving Taper Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold climbed after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said tapering may be appropriate this year, easing concern that policy makers will soon tighten monetary policy.The central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though it won’t be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter, Powell said Friday in a virtual speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. The dollar sank as the Fed Chair spoke, allowing gold to gain as inves

  • U.S. Stocks Rise on Powell’s Dovish Taper Tone: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities gained to record highs as investors took assurance from comments by Jerome Powell that the withdrawal of stimulus would be gradual.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose during the Federal Reserve chairman’s much-anticipated address from Jackson Hole, where he reinforced the message that it would be appropriate to begin tapering bond purchases by the end of the year. Treasury yields and the dollar fell. Gold gained.Powell said the economy has now met the test of “substantia

  • Powell’s tapering remarks ‘dovish’: economist

    RSM Chief Economist Joe Bruselas&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the aftermath of Jerome Powell’s speech, Powell’s chances of being reappointed, and the latest views surrounding inflation.

  • China targets U.S. IPOs, algorithms, cloud in latest tech takedown

    China has launched a multi-pronged attack on its tech companies, threatening to curb their ability to list in the United States, seeking to tighten up regulation of their use of algorithms and sidelining their cloud computing businesses in a major city. In another move amid a wave of regulations on the tech sector announced in recent months, Beijing has also cracked down https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crack-down-chaotic-online-fan-culture-2021-08-27 on what it described as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture, imposing new restrictions on already tightly controlled content in China. The moves further clip the wings of Chinese tech behemoths such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings and have unnerved investors, hammering Chinese shares traded at home and abroad.

  • More jobless workers sue states over what studies show is a misguided labor policy

    As more workers sue states for opting out of the federal unemployment programs prematurely, more studies show that the cancellation of those benefits haven’t led to job gains.

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Support.com Surges 300% in Meme Army’s New Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares skyrocketed on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles software company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares surged as much as 118%, climbing to the highest since 2004. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies in Stocktwits

  • Peloton plunges after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Peloton’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Chipmaker Marvell Technology Beats Second-Quarter Views, But Stock Drops

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal second quarter and guided higher.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Why SelectQuote Stock Plunged This Week

    What happened SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shareholders endured sharp losses this week, with the stock falling roughly 40% by early Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks to Invest In. As technology and growth stocks surged during the pandemic, ARK Investment Management and Cathie Wood became two of retail investors’ favorites over the previous […]

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.