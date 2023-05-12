Treasury Has Just $88 Billion of Measures Left to Avoid Debt Cap
(Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury Department said in a statement Friday that it had just $88 billion of extraordinary measures to help keep the government’s bills paid as of May 10.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Florida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Wells Fargo
Yellen Says ‘We Have to Default’ on Something If Congress Fails
Ken Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Market-Making Empire
That’s down from around $110 billion a week earlier and that means that just over a quarter of the $333 billion of authorized measures are still available to keep the US government from running out of borrowing room under the statutory debt limit.
The measures are a collection of various accounting gimmicks that enable the administration to keep selling debt even though it has run up against the $31.4 trillion borrowing ceiling imposed by Congress.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this month that the government is at risk of running out of headroom as soon as June 1 and Treasury markets have shifted to price in a default premium for securities maturing around that date. The cost of insuring US debt against non-payment has also soared.
A face-to-face meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt impasse produced little sign of movement, but negotiations between staffers are ongoing and the leaders are scheduled to meet again next week.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Plot to Steal the Other Secret Inside a Can of Coca-Cola
AI Drug Discovery Is a $50 Billion Opportunity for Big Pharma
How Normalizing Menopause Can Help Employers Retain Senior Women
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.