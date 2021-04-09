Treasury Management International engages Diginex to put Bitcoin on balance sheet

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Management International (TMI), the leading corporate treasury publishing group, has received payment in bitcoin for costs associated with researching the utility of Crypto Assets. TMI chose to work with Nasdaq-listed Diginex [EQOS] on this pioneering transaction, utilizing the company's cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io and their industry certified custodian Digivault to receive and store the bitcoin.

TMI has undertaken this initiative, with the support of Diginex, as part of a wider study into the practical applications of crypto assets for corporate treasurers. This work will include hosting an event entitled: "Crypto Assets: The Questions Every Corporate Treasurer Should be Asking" on April 21st where a panel of leading experts will discuss whether crypto assets and more specifically bitcoin has become a viable treasury asset.

Following the US based "Bitcoin for Corporations" event, which attracted over 8,197 attendees from 6,917 different enterprises, attendees from TMI's global network of over 30,000 Corporate Treasurers will be joined by leading industry participants in what is expected to be the largest and most diverse event of its kind to date.

Robin Page, CEO at TMI said: "We are excited to be working with Diginex to explore the benefits and opportunities for treasurers to diversify their armoury of investment and payment instruments. And how better to gain insight into the real world experience of crypto assets than by accepting them ourselves? We chose Diginex, a Nasdaq-listed company, to partner with as a reflection of dedication to fair and transparent markets as well as institutional grade infrastructure. We plan to offer selected FinTech's and Banks wishing to explore crypto assets the opportunity to pay TMI with bitcoin, which we will in turn hold as our own treasury asset."

Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, said: "We are delighted to partner with TMI on this, and their future transactions, as well as assisting them to educate their readers. Given the continuing adoption by many large companies such as Tesla and MicroStrategy of bitcoin as a treasury asset, corporate treasurers in EMEA and Asia are trying to grapple with the value proposition of bitcoin as a treasury asset. Diginex caters specifically to institutions who demand a robust, and secure platform with regulatory oversight."

Story continues

Matt Blom, Head of Sales Trading & Corporate Solutions said: "As corporate treasurers begin to understand the potential of the asset class, they will look not only at the fundamental drivers of price but also the technical implementation. Our 'Direct-to-Custody' OTC service allows clients a safe, secure and efficient process for those who are opting to transact through our platform. We are not just an execution service; we pride ourselves on sharing our deep knowledge of crypto asset management with our corporate clients."

Free-to-Attend Webinar : TMI & Diginex will be hosting a Webinar entitled " Crypto Assets: The Questions Every Treasurer Should Be Asking" on 21st April at 9am GMT / 4pm SGT Free to attend - register.

About Diginex

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitisation advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://www.diginex.com/

Follow Diginex on social media on Twitter @DiginexGlobal, on Facebook @DiginexGlobal, and on LinkedIn.

About Treasury Management International (TMI)

Launched in 1992, TMI has become the world's leading treasury authority. An independent private company now focused on the publishing of a sustainable digital magazine, available via web and a new App to a global audience of over 30,000 treasury professionals, TMI runs a host of free-to-attend webinars and roundtable events with its business partners. TMI is the exclusive media partner for The European Association of Corporate Treasurers (EACT) and is privileged to work with several international treasury associations in China, Japan, South Africa and the USA.

For more information visit: https://www.treasury-management.com

This press release is provided by Diginex Limited ("Diginex") for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Diginex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Diginex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. The contents of this press release have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Diginex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the ability of Diginex to grow and manage growth profitably; Diginex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Diginex's ability to execute its business plan; the inability to maintain the listing of Diginex's shares on Nasdaq; Diginex's estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Diginex's products; Diginex's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; potential litigation involving Diginex or the validity or enforceability of Diginex's intellectual property; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Diginex's products and services; and such other risks and uncertainties indicated in Diginex's Shell Company Report on Form 20-F, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Diginex's other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Diginex believes to be reasonable as of this date. Diginex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Other than those of Diginex, all names, trademarks and logos in this press release and used in the materials herein belong to their respective owners. Nothing contained on this press release should be construed as granting, by implication, estoppel, or otherwise, any right or license to use any third-party names, trademarks, or logos displayed on the press release without the written permission of such third-parties. Copyright (c) Diginex 2021.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treasury-management-international-engages-diginex-to-put-bitcoin-on-balance-sheet-301265715.html

SOURCE Diginex Limited