Treasury Yields Touch 2024 Highs With Inflation Back in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose further — with some reaching year-to-date highs — ahead of inflation data that comprise the market’s next test after this week’s auctions went off without a hitch.

Showing how sensitive the market is to price pressures, bonds briefly pared losses after revisions to last year’s consumer price index readings included a slight downward revision to December’s increase. January data are slated to be released on Feb. 13.

Two- and five-year yields touched their highest levels since Dec. 13 before the revisions and moved back toward those levels after the brief pullback. The CPI revisions left the annualized core inflation rate for the fourth quarter unchanged at 3.3%, and revisions to the headline figure were minimal.

“Up to this point, the narrative of moderating inflation has not been challenged, and in this light, next week’s CPI report carries some risk,” said Mark Dowding, chief executive officer at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. Surveys showing an increase in wages and prices paid suggest “policymakers can’t afford to become too complacent.”

Focus is shifting to January’s inflation reading on Tuesday after buyers snapped up more than $120 billion of bond issuance this week, including a record $42 billion 10-year auction. Despite the large supply, the bonds were awarded at a higher price than market rates going into the auction, a sign that the highest yields in months are proving adequate.

Evidence that inflation eased further at the start of the year will be a balm to Treasuries, which sold off sharply this month as surprisingly strong economic data forced traders to recalibrate bets on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut.

UK January inflation data is also due out next week.

“It’s important to keep in mind that both countries showed December CPI prints that were above market expectations, which highlights that the road towards target is unlikely to be a straight line,” Felipe Villarroel, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, wrote in a note. “Markets, and certainly the Fed and the BoE, don’t need another surprise next week.”

Bond Traders Bet Big on Market Calm During Wait for Fed Move

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the US year-on-year inflation figure to drop to 2.9% in January, from 3.4% the previous month, which would be the lowest level since early 2021.

Investors were mindful that last year’s annual CPI revisions, when changes to the index — typically small and therefore ignored — were large enough to cast doubt on overall inflation progress.

