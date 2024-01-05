Treasury Market’s Wild Day Boosts, Then Batters, a Big Options Bet

(Bloomberg) -- A wild day of trading in US Treasuries transformed a big bearish options bet from a winning wager into a practically worthless position as a flurry of jobs and service-industry data whipsawed the market.

The trade, placed on Thursday afternoon, stood to benefit from a surge in US 10-year yields — which is just what happened Friday morning in the minutes after a US labor report revealed stronger-than-expected job and wage growth in December. In those moments, the position briefly soared in value to a level that would deliver as much as a five-fold gain on the initial bet.

But then the market took a turn as traders dug further into the details of the payrolls report and subsequent data showed a softening in the services sector. Yields retreated from their highs and the roller-coaster ride left the 10-year note at about 4.05% on Friday afternoon, higher on the day but far from the 4.15% breakeven level targeted by the options wager, which expired at the close of the trading day.

While the identity of the options bear isn’t known, what’s clear is that it was a bold bet. But the potential payoff was also large — the position, which cost $625,000 to initiate, stood to reap as much as $10 million in profit if the 10-year yield ended Friday’s session at around 4.20%.

And what of that short-lived winning window? It’s unclear whether the trader who placed the bet unwound any of their position in those minutes when it was surging after the jobs report. The holder also may have benefited from an underlying position in the market which they were looking to protect. This may have been the reason for the bearish position to begin with, as traders typically use derivatives like futures and options in combination with other market bets, often as hedges.

Elsewhere, with yields still generally on the rise, the vibe among options traders remained bearish on Friday. A flurry of positions emerged in the morning session targeting higher Treasury yields, with some set to expire in just a week. In that time, the market will absorb the latest key data on inflation as well as $110 billion of Treasury securities, which will be sold at auction.

There is always something to bet on.

