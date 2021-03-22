Liberty Resumes Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Symbol "SCAN"

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "SCAN" at market open, today, March 22, 2021.

Liberty is developing contactless security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas. The Company's HEXWAVE product is designed for discreet, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. The HEXWAVE product offers a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The integrated active 3-D imaging sensor and Automatic Threat Detection (ATD) using AI is designed to detect metal and non-metal firearms, knives, explosives and other threats.

Liberty recently completed its previously announced business combination with DrawDown Detection Inc. ("DrawDown"), a gunpowder sensor detection company that commercializes intellectual property for use in the public safety market. Management expects that the combined businesses of Liberty and DrawDown will strengthen the Company's ability to protect communities and preserve peace of mind through innovative security detection solutions. The goal of the Company is to bring a multi-product security systems portfolio to the global threat detection market, composed of cutting-edge technologies that are complementary to high-throughput, non-intrusive weapons detection that can be deployed across the full spectrum of urban security vertical markets.

"I want to thank everyone involved in making this transaction possible and welcome all shareholders to a newly strengthened Liberty. We were very humbled by the amount of interest that our latest financing has gathered," Bill Frain, CEO and Director of Liberty, comments. "With the engineering and management team's experience and my twenty-five year-plus career leading security technology companies (most recently NASDAQ: LHX), we believe that the new technologies Liberty plans to bring to market over the next 12-30 months will help shape the contactless security market for the foreseeable future."

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D radar imaging and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metal and non-metal firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com.

