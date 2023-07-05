Treasury plots new ‘Tell Sid’ campaign to lure savers into stock market

Jeremy Hunt

The Treasury is drawing up plans for a “Tell Sid” style campaign to boost household investment in shares, amid fears Britons are losing out by keeping cash in savings accounts which pay less than inflation each year.

Officials are understood to be considering proposals for an advertising blitz encouraging consumers to take their money out of bank accounts and put it in the stock market.

It comes after the Government criticised big banks for leaving their savers stuck with ultralow interest rates while dramatically increasing costs for mortgage borrowers.

Executives from NatWest, HSBC, LLoyds and Barclays are being hauled in to a meeting with the Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday to explain the growing gulf.

Andrew Griffith, the economic secretary to the Treasury, said “wider share ownership is good for savers, good for the economy and good for society.”

“Increasing individual share ownership is also about changing culture, attitudes to risk and supporting individual responsibility.”

The advertising campaign has been proposed by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), a think tank with significant influence in Conservative circles, which has warned that runaway inflation is eroding the value of the estimated £1.8 trillion families hold in bank accounts.

The think tank called for a campaign in the manner of the “Tell Sid” adverts which successfully encouraged millions to buy into the privatisations of state-owned companies when shares were sold in the 1980s.

Under 4pc of household financial assets are held in the form of listed shares, the CPS report said, putting the UK behind European neighbours including France, Germany and Spain, while even those who express an interest in savvy investment by opening an Isa typically choose the cash version instead of a stocks and shares account.

Savers should be encouraged to make the most of the “wealth-generating effect of investments in equities”, the CPS said, along with warnings that “the alternative to investing is not keeping your money safe, but seeing it relentlessly lose its value if kept in cash”.

Inflation hit a peak of more than 11pc last year and in May stood at 8.7pc. By contrast the average easy access savings account pays 2.45pc, while a typical one-year fixed savings product offers 4.8pc.

Banks are under political pressure to offer higher rates of interest to savers, as MPs on the Treasury Select Committee accused lenders of failing to match higher mortgage rates with higher savings rates as the Bank of England puts up its base rate.

Savers have a chance of getting higher returns by investing in shares instead. Although this comes with more risk as the value of investments can fluctuate, the hope is that over the long term money put into shares will perform better than that left in savings accounts.

Disclaimers warning investors of the dangers should be rethought, the think tank said, in favour of “a more realistic, and positive, attitude towards risk” rather than scaring them off, while cash Isas and stocks and shares Isas should be merged to make investing easier.

Its report, written by Nick King, a former government adviser, also called for the Treasury or National Savings and Investments to establish an investment fund to give cautious individuals more confidence to invest, and for the stock market floatation rules to be changed to earmark shares for retail investors in initial public offerings (IPOs).

Mr Griffith said he welcomed the report, and added that Brexit presents an opportunity to open up access to investments which could help boost families’ finances.

He said: “Outside of the EU, we have the opportunity to knock down regulatory barriers to help individuals make their money work harder for them and to make it easier for entrepreneurs and businesses to raise investment in the UK.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.