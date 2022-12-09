U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,974.60
    +11.09 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,829.48
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,128.29
    +46.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.20
    -6.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.20
    +0.74 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    +14.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.61 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0600 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2314
    +0.0076 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2630
    -0.3670 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,173.00
    +248.84 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.62
    -1.62 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.15
    +2.98 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Treasury Rally Stalls After Wholesale Prices Show Resilience

Michael MacKenzie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mixed news on US inflation reinforced the precariousness of the bond market’s recent gains ahead of next week’s consumer prices gauge and the Federal Reserve’s last rate decision of the year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Treasury yields headed higher Friday after November producer prices rose more than estimated, and reached session highs after the University of Michigan’s December sentiment gauge rose more than forecast. Blunting the impact, its gauge of inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell more than expected to 4.6%.

The 10-year yield rose about seven basis points to 3.55%, extending a rebound from 3.40% on Wednesday, its lowest level since mid-September. The prospect of a modest US recession and ebbing inflation pressure next year has powered a hefty rally over the past month, led by long-dated Treasuries.

The 30-year yield led the selloff Friday, rising nearly 9 basis points to 3.52%. Earlier this week it recorded a drop of 100 basis points from its mid-October peak of 4.42%.

The bullish tone sweeping though the Treasury market faces a test should November consumer inflation prove stickier than expected, or if the central bank delivers a hawkish outlook for policy into 2023.

“The two most important questions for next year are how fast inflation will drop and how much will it need to drop for the Fed to stop tightening,” analysts at Bank of America wrote, and markets appear “too optimistic on both.”

Economists estimate the consumer price index, slated for Dec. 13, rose at a 7.3% annual pace in November, down only slightly from the 7.7% a month earlier. The October report suggested inflation had peaked after running at its strongest pace in four decades.

Next week’s Fed meeting will cap the most aggressive cycle of tightening in decades. Fresh sales of 10-, and 30-year Treasuries are also slated and may require a temporary price concession, pushing up yields before the meeting ends Wednesday.

The central bank is expected to deliver a half-point hike to follow four straight three-quarter-point moves, bringing the policy rate band to 4%-4.25% range. Bond traders expect a plateau of around 5% by the middle of next year as the central bank takes time to assess the impact of its policy changes.

“The peak inflation narrative has gained momentum following the last CPI print and as housing remains under pressure, the shelter subcomponent of core inflation will almost by definition need to moderate,” Ian Lyngen, head of US rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets said in a note. There remains a risk the Fed will need “to lay the groundwork for an even higher terminal rate,” in the event that inflation data over the months through next February “remain stubbornly lofty.”

The Fed will also update its quarterly summary of economic projections and officials’ anonymous forecasts for policy rates in future years. The swaps market is pricing in a half-point cut by the end of next year and around two percentage points of easing by March 2025.

The sharp drop in 10-yields has seen the benchmark trade as much as 0.85 percentage points below the policy-sensitive two-year yield, the deepest curve inversion in decades. In past Fed rate cycles, yield-curve inversions have been reliable warnings of recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • [video]VIDEO: What the Latest PPI Means for the Fed Decision Next Week

    Bob Lang discusses the latest producer price index ahead of the Fed meeting, and takes a look at three portfolio names in the news.

  • Aspen Aerogels, which has a RI factory, is building new plant in Georgia

    A Massachusetts company that manufactures high-tech aerogel products in East Providence is building a massive new plant in southeast Georgia as it gains traction in the electric vehicle market.

  • XPO Logistics spinoff RXO Corporate Solutions to invest $2M, create 75 jobs at new Columbus location

    A new publicly traded company is expanding its Columbus presence with a new location, where it will invest $2 million and create 75 jobs.

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • ‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

    The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was the time to get into companies connected with online shopping, home digital entertainment, and wireless networking. With the lockdowns and work-from-home, these areas soared. But – they’ve seen sharp losses more recent

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Amazon

    Two of the largest companies globally are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon's e-commerce platform has become the go-to place for nearly all shopping needs. Microsoft's Office products are standard for most computers, and it has a consumer product segment offering laptops and gaming consoles.

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.

  • Stocks on the move: Tesla, Netflix, Lululemon, RH

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are performing following UMich consumer sentiment data.

  • Here's What We Like About Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Merck & Co...

  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert Duggan is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 431% last week

    If you want to know who really controls Summit Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMMT ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • 10 Best Transportation Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 best transportation stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Transportation Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is reiterating a positive outlook for the global airline industry and forecasts that airlines […]

  • Is Roku Stock a Buy Now?

    Technology stocks have been hammered over the past year and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is no exception. The video-streaming platform's stock is down 77% in 2022 and a recent pullback in digital advertising spending wreaked havoc on the company in the third quarter. In Roku's third quarter (ended Sept. 30), the company's total sales increased by just 12% to $761.4 million and were down from $764.4 million in the previous quarter.

  • 5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) had a difficult time during the early days of the pandemic. Carnival faces the impact of higher interest rates on its variable-rate borrowings, which could lead to higher costs. Demand for cruising is back, and Carnival is progressing toward its earnings goals.

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    Veteran telecom stock Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) weathered the stock market's downbeat Wednesday, inching up higher while many other titles sank. The expansion of an existing partnership -- and a resulting new product offering -- was the source of investor optimism. On Wednesday morning, Lumen announced the rollout of its Lumen Solutions for Contact Center-Genesys Cloud.

  • Palantir and Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, Announce New Partnership to Revolutionize Security and Risk Management for the 21st Century

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ("Palantir"), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced today a strategic partnership with leading integrated risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, to transform security and risk management with the power of AI.This multi-million dollar long-term strategic partnership will help to reshape security and risk management by leveraging critical information to provide clients with innovative solutions, data-driven

  • New York Community (NYCB) in Focus on 8% Dividend Yield

    Amid the expectations of economic slowdown, it becomes difficult of investors to generate robust returns. So, they should keep an eye on high dividend-yielding stocks like New York Community (NYCB).

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged 31.7% in November

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed 31.7% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It turned out to be the worst month for the utility stock in 2022 so far, with Algonquin shares now tumbling a whopping 49% year to date as of this writing. Utility stocks typically carry large amounts of debt and have, therefore, taken a beating this year amid rising interest rates.