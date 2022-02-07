U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market: Segmentation by Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Treasury and Risk Management Software market is segmented into two categories based on the deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) The market share is expected to increase by USD 1.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%.

Attractive Opportunities with Treasury and Risk Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities with Treasury and Risk Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global treasury and risk management software market as a part of the global systems software market within the global information technology (IT) market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global treasury and risk management software market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the treasury and risk management software market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of treasury and risk management software is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Software development

  • Marketing and distribution

  • Post-sales services

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The treasury and risk management software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the treasury and risk management software market, including some of the vendors such as Adenza Group Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Infosys Ltd., ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, Turaz Global Sarl, Wolters Kluwer NV.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the treasury and risk management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Adenza Group Inc. - Offers treasury and risk management software which includes sheet, funding, investment, and cash management activities on one modern platform.

  • Bottomline Technologies Inc. - Offers treasury and risk management software such as TreasuryXpress.

  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Offers treasury and risk management software such as FIS Treasury and Risk Manager Integrity Edition and FIS Treasury and Risk Manager Quantum Edition.

The treasury and risk management software market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The treasury and risk management software market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. In APAC, China and Japan are the two most important markets for treasury and risk management software. The market in this region will expand faster than the markets in MEA and South America.

In North America, treasury and risk management software has seen widespread usage in the United States and Canada. North America, particularly the United States, is now increasing at a quicker rate than other regions, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Most organizations in the United States are having trouble handling developing and unexpected risks as part of their financial structuring. In addition, firms are having difficulty connecting their strategies with predicted treasury risk factors in key business areas.

Moreover, countries like the US, UK, Japan, Germany, and Canada are the key market for the treasury and risk management software market in North America, owing to the presence of a large number of organizations belonging to the BFSI, IT, healthcare, and other industries in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Treasury and Risk Management Software Key Market Drivers:

To prevent losses, companies all around the world are working on lowering their liquidity or capital risks. The State Bank of India, for example, reported a loss of USD 702.14 million in the second quarter of 2018 due to greater provisions for pay revisions, treasury losses, and gratuity ceilings. Other features of treasury and risk management software, such as integration, automation, visibility, and collaboration, will help treasurers manage risk, maximize liquidity, and drive business growth, accelerating adoption and favorably impacting the market in question throughout the projected period.

  • Treasury and Risk Management Software Key Market Trends:

The rise in data leakage and Internet fraud in banks and other businesses has prompted the use of analytics technologies like AI, machine learning, and big data to automate treasury activities, recommend actions, and discover policy exceptions. For example, Citi, a global bank based in the United States, began a NextGen AI compliance initiative in April 2019. During the projected period, the use of treasury and risk management software is expected to increase even more.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the treasury and risk management software market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Procurement Analytics Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Treasury And Risk Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.04

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Japan, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adenza Group Inc., Bottomline Technologies Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Infosys Ltd., ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, Turaz Global Sarl, and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

