Treasury Settlement Delays Continue in Wake of ICBC Hack

(Bloomberg) -- Traders in the $26 trillion Treasury market are still finding it hard to settle trades more than a day after a cyberattack on ICBC.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve said on its website that a “service issue” is impacting the Fedwire Securities service, which handles settlements for US Treasuries. The central bank will continue its service for “BNY Mellon Customer” until 5:30 p.m. in New York, it said. The Fed had earlier extended service until 4.30 p.m.

A similar service issue was reported yesterday. At the time, bond-market participants were grappling with a hack on ICBC. That issue was reported resolved by the Fed overnight.

The Fed did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on whether the latest service issue is related to ICBC’s attack.

Meanwhile US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s “not seen an impact” on the US bond market from the cyberattack, speaking at a news conference in San Francisco following a meeting with China Vice Premier He Lifeng. Yellen said she’d discussed the matter with He, and that she’s “been working very closely with the Chinese, with the firm and with regulators in the United States” to tackle it.

Non-delivery of US debt pledged as collateral surged on Thursday as both the repo market and Fedwire settlement system stayed open late to try to minimize the impact of the hack.

(Updates with latest extension of service in second paragraph, Yellen comments in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.