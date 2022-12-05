U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.06
    -58.64 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.10
    -380.78 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,286.00
    -175.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.20
    -46.64 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    -1.20 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.40
    -25.20 (-1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.88 (-3.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5740
    +0.0680 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2177
    -0.0120 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5700
    +2.2990 (+1.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,054.34
    +49.95 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.82
    -8.40 (-2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Treasury shares

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
·1 min read
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Treasury shares

As of 30 November 2022, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) owned 5.03% of the shares in the Company (171,277 A-shares and 770,311 B-shares), cfr. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has due to the ongoing share buy-back program increased its holding of treasury to above 5% of the share capital. As earlier announced, the purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust the capital structure of the Company through cancellation of shares repurchased and to meet obligations under long-term incentive programs.

Copenhagen, 5 December 2022

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Page 1 of 1

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Veru Inc. (VERU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -75.86% and 77.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 16 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 16 largest semiconductor companies by market capitalization. For more companies, head on over to 5 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap. The semiconductor industry is among the most popular and lucrative sectors in the world. With chips now starting to be heralded as the ‘new […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from BloombergStocks Near Session Lows as Data Fuel Rate Angst: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital Cit

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • Tesla Falls, XPeng Jumps in China's Key EV Market

    Stocks of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers came into the spotlight in premarket trading, following some key news that came out over the weekend. In particular, the latest happenings in China's EV market had implications for both U.S. industry pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Chinese manufacturers like XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and those companies' stocks saw sizable moves as a result. Shares of Tesla dropped 4% in premarket trading Monday morning.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to NVIDIA (NVDA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Ready to Buy Before the End of 2022

    Will Healy (MercadoLibre): MercadoLibre could prosper in 2023 on its antifragility. One example of MercadoLibre's antifragility is how it makes e-commerce possible in its region. To succeed, MercadoLibre has to reach customers who do not hold bank accounts or credit cards.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • Timing the stock market is ‘fraught with peril’ right now, strategist explains

    F.L.Putnam Chief Market Strategist Ellen Hazen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how mixed economic signals are making difficult to time the stock market, which stocks she likes, and the labor market.

  • Why Baidu Soared 41.8% in November

    Shares of Chinese search and artificial intelligence (AI) giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) roared 41.8% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many Chinese stocks had an awfully good November, even as the country erupted in anti-zero-COVID protests. Paradoxically, that very unrest caused investors to anticipate an easing of the strict lockdowns that had plagued the country since last March when Chinese authorities sought to restrict movement across major cities to avoid the spread of the more contagious omicron variant.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off After Economic Data; Tesla Skids On Plans To Cut Production

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday after key data. Tesla stock skidded on reports that Tesla plans to cut production in Shanghai.

  • Stocks: Declining exposure to risk assets now ‘a 3-month trend,’ strategist says

    TD Ameritrade Trading Strategist Alex Coffey joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the latest TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index and the major buys and sells from clients in November.

  • U.S. Natural Gas: Analysis of the EIA's Weekly Inventory Data

    Despite some hiccups along the way, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • The three-year decline in earnings for Southwestern Energy NYSE:SWN) isn't encouraging, but shareholders are still up 216% over that period

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Southwestern Energy Company ( NYSE:SWN ) shareholders, since the share price has...