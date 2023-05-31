Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Treasury Wine Estates' (ASX:TWE) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Treasury Wine Estates:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = AU$625m ÷ (AU$7.0b - AU$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Treasury Wine Estates has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.0% generated by the Beverage industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Treasury Wine Estates compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Treasury Wine Estates' ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 36% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Treasury Wine Estates has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 20%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Treasury Wine Estates you'll probably want to know about.

