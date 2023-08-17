Treasury Wine Estates' (ASX:TWE) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Treasury Wine Estates Limited's (ASX:TWE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.17 on 3rd of October. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Treasury Wine Estates' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 93.4%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 55% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.13, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.35. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Treasury Wine Estates has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that Treasury Wine Estates' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.6% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Treasury Wine Estates' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Treasury Wine Estates has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

