Treasury Yields Plunge on Fresh Bank Fears, US Economic Data

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied Wednesday as data showed hiring slowed at a faster-than-expected pace and the shares of a New York bank tumbled after it reported a surprise loss, raising concerns about the health of regional lenders.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move sent two- to five-year Treasury yields tumbling more than 10 basis points as traders priced in a higher likelihood of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts beginning as soon as March. Fed policy makers are set to conclude a two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon with no change in policy expected. The declines pushed the US 10-year yield back below 4%.

In the swaps market, traders increased their bets on Fed rate cuts in 2024, with the potential for a rate cut in March now priced with about two-thirds odds versus one-third just Tuesday. Almost 150 basis points of rate cuts are now priced in for the entirety of 2024.

New York Community Bancorp, the regional lender that purchased deposits from Signature Bank last year, fell a record 45% after reporting a surprise loss for the fourth quarter and a cut to its dividend. The KBW Regional Banking Index tumbled almost 4%, heading for the biggest one-day decline since May, evoking the memory of the banking turmoil in March following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

“Right now, it appears this is an isolated event,” said Tom di Galoma, co-head of global rates trading for BTIG in New York. “The bond market is looking for an event that will trigger the Fed to ease policy. This is probably not, but a wider banking issue could be that trigger. I believe the Fed will be dovish today.”

The two-year note’s yield declined as much as 15 basis points to 4.18%, the lowest level since Jan. 16. In swaps tied to future Fed meeting outcomes, the March contract’s rate fell to about 5.18%, once again pricing in more than half of a quarter-point rate cut at that meeting.

Story continues

Earlier, bonds drew support from US economic data including January ADP employment and fourth-quarter employment costs, as well as from the Treasury’s announcement of auction sizes for the February-to-April quarter. Treasury said the increases it made were likely to be the last ones for at least several quarters.

The data are “aligning nicely, with front end markets under-pricing the probability of a cut in March,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, global rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle.

Al-Hussainy downplayed the impact from the New York Community Bancorp, saying it has “no systemic” value. “I guess it’s not a happy day for their shareholders, but otherwise it’s irrelevant,” he said.

--With assistance from Edward Bolingbroke, Alexandra Harris and Ye Xie.

(Adds Treasury supply, comments throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.