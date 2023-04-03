U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,124.75
    -13.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,458.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,217.25
    -84.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.20
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +4.18 (+5.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.70
    -18.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.41 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0052 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4060
    +0.6090 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,713.03
    -798.63 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.69
    -8.52 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.89
    +108.41 (+0.39%)
     

Treasury Yields Rise as Jump in Oil Adds to Inflation Concerns

Garfield Reynolds and Matthew Burgess
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slid on concern a rally in oil will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shorter maturities led declines as Brent crude jumped as much as 8% in early Asian trade after the oil cartel said over the weekend it would reduce production from next month. The dollar rose against all its major peers except the currencies of oil suppliers Norway and Canada, reflecting bets on more Fed rate hikes.

“The OPEC+ production cut is another reminder that the inflation genie is not back in the bottle,” said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard Ltd. in New York. “Bond markets have been more sober in assessing recession risk, but perhaps too optimistic in terms of the likely central-bank responses to weakening growth.”

US two-year yields jumped seven basis points to 4.10%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed five basis points to 3.52%.

Treasuries are coming off one of the most turbulent quarters in years with the best returns since 2020. That leaves the market vulnerable to reversals in the event of disruptions to its base case that the Fed is about to end its tightening cycle. Two-year yields had dropped more than a full percentage point from their highs above 5% last month to as low as 3.55% amid concern over a global banking crisis.

Swaps traders are pricing in about a 61% chance the Fed will raise rates again at its May policy meeting, up from 56% odds on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They then expect the central bank to cut borrowing costs toward year-end, the data show.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced for a second day, rising 0.2%. The South Korean won led losses in Asian currencies, sinking more than 1%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

