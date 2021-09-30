U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,321.45
    -38.01 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,954.19
    -436.53 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,471.01
    -41.43 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.55
    -15.76 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.45
    +0.62 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    +36.40 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    +0.53 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3461
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4600
    -0.4990 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,860.13
    +1,322.38 (+3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.06
    -18.38 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Treasury's Yellen agrees debt default would cause 'irreparable' damage to U.S

·1 min read
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington

(Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday agreed that any default on U.S. debt would cause irreparable harm.

Yellen, asked by a member of the House Financial Services Committee if the damage done by failure to meet the federal government's debt obligations would be "irreparable," answered: "Yes."

Yellen has said the government will run out of cash around October 18 unless Congress raises the limit on the federal debt. After that date, the Treasury would be "simply in an impossible situation," Yellen said during an appearance before the committee on Thursday. "We won't be able to pay all of the government's bills."

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories