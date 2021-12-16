U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,674.15
    -35.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,943.58
    +16.15 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,205.29
    -360.29 (-2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.32
    -36.89 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.10
    +1.23 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +34.40 (+1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.94 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4220
    -0.0410 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3322
    +0.0057 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6320
    -0.4180 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,208.31
    -1,159.68 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.13
    -5.61 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.61
    +89.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

Treat every day like Boxing Day

Brian Heater
·8 min read

Oh, hey, before we get started this week, I’m excited to finally be able to tell you that TC Sessions: Robotics has been announced for next year, and we’re returning to the East Coast! I’ve been pushing for this for a while now -- and not just because it’s a shorter flight for me. Berkeley has been great to us -- and hey, it’s more or less home for me (one of these days I’ll find an excuse to talk about all of the shows I saw at Gilman St. in this newsletter).

But there’s just so much great stuff happening in my current time zone, that I’m extremely happy we’re doing it out east this year -- and specifically Boston, where we held the first one, way back in 2017.

Like all the ones before it, the 2020 event in Berkeley was fantastic, back in early March 2020, before, you know, everything changed. There was no in-person Robotics Session this year, as the event planning gods probably correctly surmised that this is an event best held in person -- because, well, robots.

The event is set for the Hynes Convention Center on July 22, 2022. That’s all of the information I have for you at the moment, but you best believe I’m going to be shilling it in here as we get closer.

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Actuator is now a newsletter! Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox.

Image Credits: Paul Marotta/Getty Images for TechCrunch

All right, enough about 2022. We only have a few more weeks to continue dwelling on what’s left of 2021. As with last week, I plan to wrap up the year with some reflections on what this extraordinarily strange year has meant to the world of robotics. Before we get to more of my thoughts, here are some from Open Robotics co-founder and CEO, Brian Gerkey. He has also worked at Willow Garage, the SRI Artificial Intelligence Center, the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab and the USC Interaction Lab.

What was the defining robotics/AI/automation trend of 2021? The top three trends in robotics for 2021 are deployments, deployments and deployments. Whether its for safety reasons, labor shortages, increasing automation or all of the above, there have been a ton of robots and robot fleets deployed in the past year.

What will 2022 bring for these categories? More deployments means more integration challenges. In 2022, companies will want their fleets working together. That means robots from different vendors are going to need to start communicating with each other because customers will demand it. Believe it or not, there was a time when a Mac computer couldn’t communicate with a PC. We’re at a similar stage in robotics, but the tools are in place to make integration possible.

Image Credits: Symbotic

If you’ve been following this column over the past year, you know I’ve been extremely bullish on warehouse and fulfillment robotics. And the investment trends have really borne much of that out. I can’t take too much credit, of course. The writing has been on the wall for a while now for one giant reason...

Amazon.

It’s the big question on the minds of every company in the online retail space -- and, to an increasing degree, the world of parcel delivery. Amazon continues to be a Katamari Damacy ball of capitalism, hoovering up any companies and industries in its way, and leaving even its biggest competitors looking for some kind of edge. Robotics and automation offer some hope -- though they represent another space where Amazon has developed its own edge.

The last number I saw -- published over the summer -- was 350,000 Amazon robots. It’s a number that continues growing. The promise of offering a way to maintain a competitive edge against Amazon’s army has led to some of the year’s biggest robotics investments. This week, for instance, Symbotic enlisted the support of Tiger Global in a bid to go public via SPAC. In addition to raising $725 million for the firm, the deal will give Symbotic a pro forma equity value of around $5.5 billion.

A lot of that excitement is built around Walmart’s vote of confidence. In July, the mega-retailer announced an expansion of a pilot program that would bring Symbotic’s automation to 25 of its distribution centers over the next several years. Walmart is also an investor in the company, and if the deal closes in the first-half of next year as planned, it will own 9% of Symbotic. That’s strong support from a company like Walmart, which has been dipping its toes in various robotics verticals -- just as Bossa Nova, which suffered serious consequences from an ended contract.

It’s hard to blame them for putting so many eggs in that basket. Walmart is the sort of behemoth that can make or break a startup with a well-timed partnership. And as for Walmart, few companies have more to lose from potentially having their respective lunches eaten by Amazon. The company missed a huge opportunity to own online retail early on, and ought to be seeking any advantage possible to make sure it’s got a future, as fewer and fewer people seek out in-store experiences.

That last bit is, no doubt, only being exacerbated by the pandemic. These past couple of years have been the final nail in the coffin for countless brick and mortars. Add to that workforce shortages, shutdowns and health concerns, and you’ve got a rapidly escalating list of reasons why so many companies are taking a much more sober look at automating their workforces, for better and worse.

And that doesn’t even touch on the whole supply chain thing. When Jack White is launching a tour called “Supply Chain Issues,” you know this thing isn’t going to loosen its grip any time soon. That’s going to mean increased investment in parcel automation and, perhaps, a more serious re-examanination of localized manufacturing. In other words, expect Tiger Global to keep pumping money into the category.

The beginning of this year also saw Berkshire Grey announce a SPAC, hot on the heels of a $263 million raise. Locus Robotics (which has insisted on a commitment to remaining independent) has raised a whole bunch of money, while Fetch Robotics went ahead and got acquired by Zebra Technologies. As founder Melonee Wise told me in July:

I think it’s complicated. When I started the company, I never really planned on anything. I just wanted to go build something. I mean that in the most sincere way. I wanted to go build something and not fail. And the question is, what does not failing look like? I think the facts are that in the last 20-something years, almost no robotics company has IPO’ed. Now we’re starting to see SPACS, but there hasn’t been a robotics company that’s IPO’ed through the traditional route.

I would say that if you were to ask me on any given day, what I thought the probability of IPO versus acquisition, I probably would have said acquisition, because there’s just not a history of robotics companies IPO’ing. That’s for lots of reasons. It’s a hardware intensive business. It takes a lot of technology and investment. Typically, they’re held privately. It’s hard for large corporate entities to have the P&L to invest in this deep technology. I think that’s starting to change. And I think now that there’s SPACs, you’ll see a lot changing in that regard. But I would say you’re still going to see more acquisitions than you’re going to see IPOs for the next 10 years.

Image Credits: ForwardX / ForwardX's AMR robots seen in a warehouse

While we’re primarily focused on U.S. transactions, this is certainly not a U.S.-only phenomenon. We’ve seen similarly large rounds in Europe and Asia, as well. Just this week. Beijing-based warehouse robotics firm ForwardX raised a $31 million Series C, bringing its total funding to around $100 million. With a massive population and the aforementioned global supply chain issues, I’d say it’s a pretty safe bet that we’re only seeing the beginning of some massive rounds in China.

An under-discussed element in all of this are things like exoskeletons. They’re not specifically fulfillment tools, but wearable robotics like the newly announced fifth-generation Cray X from German Bionic are going to play a big role in the field. Thankfully, not every industry sees a near-term solution in full automation, so human workers are going to continue to play an important role.

That means both the introduction of more cobots and augmentation tools like exoskeletons, which have had a big year, including the recent acquisition of SuitX by Ottobock, Sarcos’ announced SPAC plans and several big raises from companies like Verve Motion.

Image Credits: Stanford University

One more quick one this week comes from Stanford University. After sending its gecko-inspired robotic gripper to the International Space Station, the team continues to find novel uses for the technology. Highlighting an application called FarmHand, the team notes how the technology can be used to pick up fragile objects like eggs and fruit.

Recommended Stories

  • H&R Block sues Jack Dorsey's Block for trademark infringement

    Block may have hit a snag in its rebranding effort.

  • Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Passionate Love Story in Pictures

    Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves first met in 2006, got married in 2012, and have three kids together. McConaughey and Alves attended the 2006 Rose Bowl game together hand-in-hand after meeting in a club. Alves was by McConaughey's side at the premiere of his film Fool's Gold.

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Stocks Just Crashed

    As of 1:45 p.m. ET, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have already lost 5.3%, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is down 5.8%, and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) is taking it particularly hard on the chin -- down 7.5%. While suppliers can presumably charge Apple premium prices in a time of constrained chip supply, fewer iPhone sales still logically implies fewer chips being sold to build those Apple products.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    A key point to success in the stock market – one that frequently gets overlooked – is knowing when to buy in. There’s an old saw that the way to win is to buy low and sell high; the trick to that is recognizing when a stock is low, but ready to pick up. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analysts to find which bargain-priced stocks are primed for gains. Once we know which stocks the experts recommend, we can start digging into their details. The data tools at TipRanks are ideal for this, lett

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks I'm Buying To Kick Off 2022

    After an incredible showing for growth stocks in 2020 -- in which many names doubled in value or more -- 2021 was unsurprisingly a much tougher go. Lapping massive growth from the first year of the pandemic, companies driving the digital economy forward were due for some pullbacks. It's now been well over a year since Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock reached its all-time high.

  • My 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing and digital advertising have already reshaped the world, creating significant wealth in the process. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are two stocks that check those boxes, and both look like savvy long-term investments. Programmatic technology (like The Trade Desk's platform) solves those problems by automating the process with real-time bidding.

  • After a dazzling 2021 performance, here’s what contrarian investors are predicting for 2022, says Citi

    Contrarians are positioned for a global economic slowdown in 2022. Here's what that means for assets in the year ahead, according to Citigroup.

  • Swan Song review: A sci-fi drama that doesn’t seem all that interested in what our future holds

    3/5 Writer-director Benjamin Cleary, in his feature debut after winning the Oscar for his live-action short ‘Stutterer’ in 2016, carves out several shortcuts for himself

  • Verizon signs up Google Cloud to automate factories

    Verizon Communications on Thursday signed a deal with Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud to use its 5G network and the tech firm's computing power to offer services such as autonomous robots and smart factories. Telecom companies have been partnering with technology firms to automate businesses and factories to lower costs and speed up data traffic through private 5G networks that do not jostle for speed with others on a public network.

  • Phone batteries could last a week with new chip, IBM and Samsung says

    The chip could also reduce the carbon footprint of technologies that use huge amounts of electricity, such as crypto mining

  • Metaverse will need ‘a 1,000-times increase’ in computing power, Intel executive says

    The metaverse represents a ‘utopian convergence of digital experiences’, the executive claimed, but we are unlikely to reach anything near that soon

  • Major tech companies struggle to plug holes in logging software

    Some of the world’s largest technology companies are still struggling to make their products safe from a gaping vulnerability in common logging software a week after hackers began trying to exploit it. Cisco Systems, IBM, VMware and Splunk were among the companies with multiple pieces of flawed software being used by customers on Thursday without available patches for the Log4j vulnerability, according to a running tally published by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Logging software is ubiquitous software that tracks activity such as site visits, clicks and chats.

  • Heidi Klum's Lookalike Daughter Leni Proves She More Than Ready to Take Mom's Modeling Crown

    Heidi Klum has had an extraordinary modeling career, but her 17-year-old daughter Leni is telling mom to step aside — she’s ready to wear the crown now. She knew at age 12 that she was ready to hit the runway, but her supermodel mom wisely told her she had to wait until she was 16. […]

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been one of the most talked about meme tokens of 2021. Today, Dogecoin is trading at about $0.17. It's important to remember that Dogecoin has also slipped 76% from its peak.

  • China-Backed Hackers Manipulate Microsoft Server Software Security Glitch: WSJ

    Cybersecurity firms and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) see hackers linked to China and other governments among a growing mix of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software, the Wall Street Journal reports. Both Microsoft and cybersecurity firm Mandiant observed hacking groups linked to China and Iran launching attacks that exploit the flaw in Log4j, a free bit of code that logs activity in computer networks and applications. Microsoft also s

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past month; many have dropped noticeably off highs, and investors are trying to figure out when there might be a rebound. Cash App is also aggressively marketed to millennials in an attempt to build a money relationship with individuals earlier on, so that it can pay off when they enter their prime earning years.

  • Researchers call NSO zero-click iPhone exploit 'incredible and terrifying'

    Google researchers have described NSO Group's zero-click exploit used to hack Apple devices as 'incredible and terrifying.'

  • Buy RingCentral Over Zoom in Cloud Telephony Market, Goldman Says

    Analyst Kash Rangan set Buy ratings on both RingCentral, with a $240 price target, and Twilio, with a $350 target, both potential returns of more than 30% from current levels.

  • Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by 2 women

    The 67-year-old actor best known for playing Mr. Big on "Sex and the City" and its spin-off "And Just Like That..." denies the past allegations, which the women claim occurred in 2004 and 2015.

  • Apple is close to hitting $3T — now it has to prove investors made the right call

    Apple is closing in on $3 trillion, and now it needs to prove investors made the right call.