U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.15 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2336
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9540
    +0.2650 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,971.40
    -468.44 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

Treat mom to Mother's Day jewelry deals at Pandora, Kate Spade and Blue Nile

Kasey Caminiti and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·4 min read
Shop the best Mother's Day jewelry deals at Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Pandora and more.
Shop the best Mother's Day jewelry deals at Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Pandora and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Mother's Day 2023 is just around the corner. If you want to spoil mom with something sparkly this year, you're in just the right place. We found the best Mother's Day jewelry sales at PandoraKate Spade, Brilliant Earth, Blue Nile and more to help you make your mama feel like a Queen come Sunday, May 14. Keep scrolling for all the stellar savings.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Amazon

Shop the best Mother's Day jewelry deals and sales

Save on earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more with these Mother's Day jewelry deals.
Save on earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more with these Mother's Day jewelry deals.

Pandora

Pandora is currently hosting a sweet Mother's Day sale with savings of up to 30%. You can build a custom Pandora bracelet (silver, mixed metal or rose) and select three Pandora charms to get your mom or grandma started. A silver Pandora bracelet and three charms is valued at up to $230 but you can ring up for $159, saving you $71. Meanwhile, choose the rose Pandora bracelet and three charms to save up to $106! There are tons of charms for every type of mom. Opt for the best-selling Rose Heart Padlock Dangle charm, a cool Metallic Red Heart charm or perhaps a cute puppy charm!

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Pandora

Amazon

Amazon is home to thousands of beautiful pieces of jewelry for Mother's Day Day 2023. Whether it's a pair of classic diamond studs like the Moissanite Stud Earrings, or the show-stopping CDE Forever Love Heart Stud Earrings, the online retailer has you covered.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Amazon

►Amazon deals: The 10 best Amazon deals you can shop right now

Kate Spade

Kate Spade offers simple, clean-cut styles alongside colorful, sparkly pieces that make a statement. Right now, you can save up to 60% no matter what style your mom prefers. Opt for the Kate Spade Heart of Hearts Double Drop Earrings to make mom smile this May. Typically $128, you can save $26 and ring up at just $102.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Kate Spade

Blue Nile

Stop by Blue Nile—virtually, of course—for swoon-worthy Mother's Day jewelry deals. Among the sparkly sale items is the timeless 14K yellow gold Fancy Shape Diamond Bar Necklace, comprised of seven sparkling emerald-cut and pear-cut diamonds.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Blue Nile

Brilliant Earth

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, and no one knows that to be truer than Brilliant Earth. The jewelry retailer is offering a free set of diamond stud earrings, valued at $225, with purchases over $1,000. Planning to shop for some Mother's Day bling? Take advantage of this promotion to earn free gifts when you do.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Brilliant Earth

Kay Jewelers

This Mother's Day, every kiss will begin with K and huge savings. Kay Jewelers is hosting a lovely sale with an extra 20% off select clearance items and up to 30% off engagement, wedding and anniversary pieces. You can save big on rings, earrings, necklaces, watches and more for the mother figure in your life right now.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Kay Jewelers

Nordstrom

Nordstrom has hundreds of Mother's Day jewelry deals to shop. You can scoop massive discounts on designer accessories from Open Edit, BaubleBar, Kendra Scott and more. One great option is the Nadri Leah Statement Hoop Earrings, currently ringing up for 25% off at just $75. The two-inch hoop earrings are perfect for a dramatic, polished look.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Nordstrom

►Mother's Day 2023: 65 best gift ideas for every type of mom

Macy's

Macy's jewelry sale has plenty of quality Mom Day picks in a range of styles. Shop and save big on the sweet and sparkly Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace in 14K White Gold ($1,376.25 off right now!), or shop earrings, bracelets and rings.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Macy's

Made by Mary

Looking to give some bling to the mother figure in your life this Mother's Day? Shop the Made by Mary sale for some of the best jewelry deals including 50% off the 14K Solid Gold Letter Ring.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Made by Mary

Etsy

If you want to find a super special Mother's Day jewelry gift, head to Etsy. Give your mama a unique and best-selling personalized name necklace, now 60% off. Shopping for a minimalist? Snag a simple gold circle necklace for 25% off. Spend some time perusing to see what calls to you; discounts vary by seller.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Etsy

Tory Burch

Along with handbags and clothing, designer brand Tory Burch offers a variety of jewelry pieces. Right now, you can save up to 60% on select sale items. Not sure where to start? Check out the Miller Braided Watch for $56 off.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Tory Burch

Zales

Head to Zales for the prettiest Mother's Day jewelry deals on earrings, necklaces, rings and more. Right now you can spoil your mom and save 15% on purchases of $1,499 or less, 20% on purchases between $1,500 and $3,999 and 25% on purchases of $4,000 or more.

Shop Mother's Day jewelry deals at Zales

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Mother's Day jewelry deals: Shop Pandora, Kate Spade, Blue Nile

Recommended Stories

  • Texas McCombs Launches Online Master’s Of Business Analytics

    Texas McCombs School of Business has launched an online version of its popular Master of Science in Business Analytics for working professionals. The University of Texas McCombs School of Business has launched a new ... The post Texas McCombs Launches Online Master’s Of Business Analytics appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Swiss federal prosecutors open investigation into Credit Suisse takeover

    Switzerland's top prosecutor is opening an investigation into the UBS Group's acquisition of Credit Suisse, a storied institution facing complete collapse despite bailouts.

  • It’s natural for skin to thin with age. Here’s how dermatologists say you should care for yours

    While aging signs like wrinkles and varicose veins are well-known, skin thinning—a natural progression in which your epidermis becomes fragile—gets discussed far less often.

  • $90 cream and $10 toothpaste: Companies target big spenders

    Companies from toothpaste makers to even discounters are adding more premium items like designer body creams and services as they reach out to wealthier shoppers who are still spending freely even in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economic environment. Think $10 toothpastes and $90 creams on supermarket shelves. Retailers and consumer product companies felt justified in raising prices to offset higher costs from gnarled supply chains and Russia’s war in Ukraine last year.

  • Lanterns and crescents: more retailers court Ramadan buyers

    With her 3-year-old daughter sitting inside a red Target shopping cart, Aya Khalil looked through the aisles with anticipation. The author was on a mission: See for herself that her children's book about a boy and his grandmother baking for an Islamic feast was actually carried by her local Target store in Toledo. Khalil giggled.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Oil prices to surge as Saudis slash production

    Saudi-led oil producers are to slash output by more than 1m barrels a day amid a scramble to drive up crude prices in the face of the stuttering global economy.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to S

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on St

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla sales break records after Elon Musk slashes price

    Tesla sold a record number of cars in the first three months of the year after Elon Musk slashed prices in the face of growing competition from rivals.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTr

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.