Treat your pup to healthy meals with this Reviewed-approved deal from The Farmer's Dog

The Farmer's Dog food deal: Get 50% off your first order of fresh dog food today.

You've probably seen the adorable ads for The Farmer's Dog popping up on your social media feeds that feature the happiest pups eating what looks to be real, human food. Well, we put The Farmer's Dog to the test and can confirm that yes, the fresh dog food brand uses human-grade ingredients and dogs love it. If you've been curious about trying it out, The Farmer's Dog is serving up a tasty deal for new customers to help you treat your dog to healthy meals on a budget.

The Farmer’s Dog is offering new customers 50% off their first order of dog food. The vet-developed meal plans are formulated with fresh, human-grade ingredients so your furry friends can eat healthy for years to come. The refrigerated deliveries are flexible based on your schedule and feature eco-friendly packaging. Meal plans range from about $2 to $12 per day and delivery options range from one week to three months of food and include free shipping. When we tested The Farmer's Dog, two weeks worth of meals for our tester's pups, Rufio and Ace, would have been $119.30. With 50% off the first box, the total came to $63.56. That breaks down to $31.78 for each dog for two weeks and $2.27 per day.

How does The Farmer's Dog work?

To get started with The Farmer’s Dog, you’ll take a short quiz about how many dogs you have, breed, age, weight, dietary restrictions, activity levels and diet history. After you complete the quiz, The Farmer’s Dog will determine the appropriate meal plan with recommended recipes and weekly pricing. Your pup’s meals will be formulated with USDA human-grade fresh ingredients and packaged into pre-portioned packs so all you have to do is open and pour.

Is The Farmer's Dog worth it?

If you're thinking about giving your dog a delicious new diet, this deal from The Farmer's Dog is absolutely worth a try. When we tested the dog food, we (the dogs) loved it. Our human tester said, "Both my dogs loved the food and it seemed to improve their digestion. The cost was comparable to our usual dry dog food, so as long as you have the freezer space, I would highly recommend The Farmer's Dog!"

