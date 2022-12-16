U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,887.50
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,093.00
    -119.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,311.00
    -36.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.10
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.53
    -0.58 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.22 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2182
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1350
    -0.6050 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,500.31
    -211.60 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.78
    -4.98 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market Value to reach US$ 4 Billion by 2033; NMDA Drugs to account for 49% of all Treatments: Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America is expected to show the highest revenue growth and to hold the largest market shares in the global treatment-resistance depression treatment market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and healthcare spending.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market is experiencing rapid growth as the prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders amongst adults continues to rise, compounded by an aging population. By 2033 it's projected to reach US$4.0 Billion in accumulated value due entirely new treatments being developed through innovative routes such as nasal inhalants or direct intravenous administration - offering relief where traditional methods have failed previously.

Despite the common use of traditional antidepressants to treat depression, they often require up to six weeks in order for patients to see an effect. However, new research has found that administering antidepressant medication through intranasal means can produce better results more quickly - within a mere 24 hours! This was showcased by Novartis Pharmaceuticals' upcoming pipeline antidepressant MIJ821 and published in January 2022's edition of Pharmacopsychiatry magazine; where clinical trials saw participants demonstrate significant reductions in depressive episodes after only one day..

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15965

In addition, the overall findings displayed that treatment with intranasal esketamine in amalgamation with a novel oral antidepressant was more efficient than a placebo plus an oral administration. The intranasal esketamine showcased a prompt drop of depressive symptoms and postponed its relapse time. Furthermore, such increasing research & development for advanced drugs through other routes of administration is projected to surge the demand for drugs, thereby augmenting the overall market growth.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), prevalence of mental health disorders as well as conditions is increasing across the globe. There has been a 13% increase in mental health conditions and other depressive disorders in the last decade. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in 2020, among adolescents between ages 12 and 17, 17.0% (about 4.1 million population) had major depressive episode (MDE), and 12% (about 2.9 million people) had MDE with severe impairment.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1.55 Billion by 2022-end

  • From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.3%

  • By drug type, the NMDA segment of the market constitutes the bulk of the market with a market share of 49%

  • By Distribution Channel, the Hospital Pharmacies segment dominates the market with a share of 47%

  • From 2023 to 2033, Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics sales are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.0%.

  • By 2033, the market value of Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics is expected to reach US$ 4.0 Billion

The rising geriatric population is one of the factors that is anticipated to boost the growth of treatment-resistance depression treatment market, as the treatment-resistance depression treatment is high in this age group population, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics market are Janssen Global Services, LLC, AbbVie Inc., Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG), H. Lundbeck A/S, Par Pharmaceutical (Endo International plc), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and AstraZeneca, among others.

Get 30% Discount Before it’s Gone – Buy Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15965

Recent Developments:

  • In August 2022, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated Phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MK-1942 among treatment-resistant depression patients.

  • In July 2022, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced that it would initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of MIJ821 (ketamine) for treatment-resistant depressive disorders in September 2022.

  • In May 2022, COMPASS Pathways presented positive data for Phase IIb study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in New Orleans.

  • In February 2022, Denova Biopharma secured U.S. FDA approval to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial to analyze the efficacy and safety of DB104 (liafensine) in patients with treatment-resistant mood disorder.

Know More About What the Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics market, providing historical data for 2018-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033.

To understand opportunities in the Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics market, the market is segmented on the basis of drug type, and distribution channel across five major regions.

Key Segments Covered in the Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Industry Analysis

Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market by Drug Type:

  • NMDA

  • Antidepressants

  • Antipsychotics

  • Others

Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15965

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/treatment-resistant-depression-treatment-market

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market: Global endoscopic closure systems market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 294.4 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 6.3% to be valued at US$ 579.4 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Companion Diagnostics Market: The global companion diagnostics market is predicted to garner a revenue of about US$ 5152.064939 million by 2032, up from US$ 2452.653722 million in 2022 with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market: The cell-free fetal DNA testing market is to capture a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,349.54 million in 2022, and is likely to be valued at US$ 3,797.53 million by 2032.

Gastrointestinal Rare Diseases Treatment Market: The global gastrointestinal rare diseases treatment market is expected to accumulate a value of US$ 1,965 Million by registering a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Functional Electrical Stimulation Market: The global functional electric stimulation market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 600 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 4.1% to be valued at US$ 897 Million from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test Thursday that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped.

  • Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. fell more than 45% in late trading Thursday after results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThe test accurately identified the presence of cancer or prec

  • Investing in These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Analyst

    Let’s talk about biotech. These stocks present a unique set of attractions for investors, especially investors willing to shoulder some extra risk. To start with, biotech firms have a famously high overhead, and equally long lead-times for product development. But that is balanced by the opportunity for huge gains – sales profits, and share appreciation – when a new drug shows strongly positive clinical trial results, or receives regulatory approval for commercialization. To give an example, jus

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • Guardant Health stock plunges, Exact Sciences stock soars after colorectal-cancer test study results

    Shares of Guardant Health Inc. tanked 40% and shares of Exact Sciences Corp. rallied more than 25% in the extended session Thursday after Guardant announced results from a study using its blood test to screen for colorectal cancer that didn't appear to surpass Exact Sciences' stool-sample screening test. Guardant said that the results "pave the way for first potential FDA-approved and Medicare-reimbursed blood test for colorectal cancer screening," and that it plans to ask for U.S. Food and Drug

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals' Schizophrenia Candidate Shows Favorable Drug-Drug Interaction Data

    Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) has announced data from its clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) study investigating the potential effect of CYP3A4 enzyme on brilaroxazine in healthy subjects. The CYP3A4 enzyme is pivotal in helping the body metabolize and remove small foreign molecules and is primarily found in the liver and intestine. Brilaroxazine is a serotonin/dopamine modulator in late-stage clinical development for schizophrenia. A CYP3A4 inhibitor, itraconazole, slight

  • Icosavax (ICVX) Up 112% on Upbeat Data From RSV Jab Study

    Data from an early-stage study showed that Icosavax's (ICVX) investigational RSV vaccine exhibited sustained immunologic response following six months of dose administration.

  • Why BioXCel Therapeutics Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of BioXCel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose by as much as 19.1% this week, and as of Thursday afternoon, were still up 17% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock closed last Friday at $17.02 a share and opened Monday at $17.15. Its shares hit a high of $20.27 early Thursday afternoon.

  • Novavax Tumbles on Cut to UK Covid Vaccine-Supply Deal, Capital Raising

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares fell the most in almost four years on Thursday after the company announced it had cut its vaccine supply to the UK and was seeking additional equity and debt.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThe biotech company, which makes vacc

  • Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.

  • Why Shares of Puma Biotechnology Rose This Week

    As of Thursday afternoon, they were still up more than 10% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. On Tuesday, the company disclosed in a filing that Puma CEO Allan Auerbach bought 568,181 shares of Puma stock for roughly $2.5 million dollars and now owns 20% of the company. The choice was seen as a sign Auerbach has faith in the company's pipeline beyond its only marketed product, Nerlynx, used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, a type of breast cancer that utilizes a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

  • These are the most common COVID-19 symptoms right now

    With new coronavirus variants taking over, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are looking a little different these days.

  • ‘Wildcat’ Directors Encountered the Biggest Obstacles to Completing Their Film Outside of the Rainforest

    Melissa Lesh and Trevor Frost write about weathering brain surgery and mental health struggles — and the strength they found in each other to carry on.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Passage Bio Stock Jumps After Gene Therapy Study In Lysosomal Storage Disorder

    Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) announced new interim safety, biomarker, and clinical development results from cohorts 1-3 in the Imagine-1 Phase 1/2 study of AAVhu68 gene therapy PBGM01 for GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1). GM1 is a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease in which mutations in the GLB1 gene result in the deficient activity of the enzyme beta-galactosidase (β-Gal), an enzyme that helps break down fats and sugars. PBGM01 administration resulted in dose-dependent increases in CSF β-Gal activ

  • This Genetic Medicine Stock Soars Over 50% on Industry First

    Hours after Alex Ovechkin became the first NHL player to score 800 goals with one team, Avidity Biosciences announced an industry first of its own. The precommercial drug developer delivered positive results in a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating AOC-1001 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). The drug candidate utilizes RNA interference (RNAi) to treat the rare muscular disease at the genetic level.

  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 28, 2022 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.18 EPS, expectations were $-0.16. Clint Tomlinson: Welcome to the Anavex Life Sciences’ Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. My name is Clint Tomlinson, and I’ll be your host for today’s […]

  • How A First-Ever In Gene Silencing Catapulted Avidity Biosciences Into The Stratosphere

    Avidity unveiled "compelling" results from a muscular dystrophy study Wednesday, leading RNA stock to skyrocket to a three-month high.

  • Covid-19 Hospitalizations Keep Climbing as New Variants Take Over

    The latest Covid-19 surge comes as newer Omicron subvariants nudge out BA.5 as the dominant variant in the U.S.

  • Deadly COVID Cousin MERS May Be Spreading After World Cup. Here are the Symptoms, Including Breathing Difficulties.

    Government health agencies are warning against the spread of Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) as people return to their home countries after visiting Qatar for the World Cup. MERS is a viral respiratory disease, which, like COVID-19, is caused by a coronavirus. "MERS is a rare but severe respiratory illness that may affect travelers to Middle Eastern countries," Australian health authorities warn. "It is spread through close contact with camels carrying the virus or an infected per