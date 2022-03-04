U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.00
    -45.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,448.00
    -290.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,861.00
    -169.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.50
    -24.10 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.49
    +3.82 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.20
    +7.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3333
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,454.46
    -2,514.78 (-5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.97
    -49.71 (-5.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,845.90
    -731.37 (-2.75%)
     

Treatment of Russia in Alerian S-Network Global Equity Indexes

Alerian
·5 min read
Alerian
Alerian

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following consultation with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes will remove all Russian-linked index constituents from all Alerian S-Network Equity Indexes effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.

In accordance with the ‘Ongoing Maintenance’ standard of Alerian S-Network Global Indexes, all Russian-linked index constituents will be removed from the indexes included in Appendix A effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) Listed Index Constituents and Russia Depositary Receipts (ADRs/GDRs) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022. (See Appendix B)

All other Russian-linked index constituents, as defined by the Alerian S-Network Global Indexes Classification System, will be removed at their official closing price on Friday, March 4, 2022. If the constituent is suspended from trading on Friday, March 4, 2022, it will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.

Due to the implementation of sanctions, VTB Bank (VTBR RM, VTBR LI) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.

Following the removal of Russian-linked index constituents from all indexes, Russian-linked index constituents will be ineligible for inclusion in all Alerian S-Network Global Equity indexes until additional timetable for re-inclusion is agreed upon with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee.

Appendix A. Alerian S-Network Affected Indexes

INDEX TICKER

INDEX NAME

ECOMX

S-Network Global E-Commerce Index

EDOGX

S-Network Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs Index

FUTURE

S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index

RVEA

S-Network Natural Resources Agriculture Index

RVECP

S-Network Natural Resources Composite Index

RVEE

S-Network Natural Resources Energy Index

RVEI

VanEck Natural Resources Index

RVEM

S-Network Natural Resources Metals Index

SNADRX

S-Network ADR Dividend Dogs Index

SNG2500

S-Network Global Equity 2500 Index

SNG5500

S-Network Global Equity 5500 Index

SNGBLDR

S-Network Global Infrastructure Builders Index

SNGDRX

S-Network Global Depositary Receipt Index

SNGIDX

S-Network Global Index

SNGINFR

S-Network Global Infrastructure Index

SNGIOI

S-Network Global Infrastructure Owners Index

SNGTINF

S-Network Global IT Infrastructure Index

SNNADX

S-Network North American Disruptor Index

SNUSDX

S-Network US Disruptor Index

SNX02X

S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Consumer Staples Index

SNX03X

S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Energy Index

SNX04X

S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Financials Index

SNX07X

S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Materials Index

SNX08X

S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Media & Communications Index

SNX1000

S-Network Emerging Markets Equity 1000 Index

SNX500

S-Network Emerging Markets Equity Liquid 500 Index

SNXXCN

S-Network Emerging Markets (Ex-China) Equity 300 Index


Appendix B. Removed Russian-Linked Securities

SEDOL

ISIN

BB TICKER

COMPANY NAME

B5B6XH9

RU000A0DQZE3

AFKS RM

AFK Sistema PAO

B58X588

RU0009062285

AFLT RM

Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO

B5MTFN7

US7496552057

AGRO LI

Ros Agro PLC

B5902M1

RU0009028674

AKRN RM

Akron PAO

B6QPBP2

RU0007252813

ALRS RM

AK Alrosa PAO

BTSTNP7

RU000A0JUG31

CBOM RM

Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank PAO

B5B9C59

RU0009046510

CHMF RM

Severstal' PAO

BTSTNQ8

RU000A0JSQ90

DSKY RM

Detskiy Mir PAO

BJ9NFD0

RU000A100K72

ENPG RM

En+ Group PAO

B5B5BY9

RU000A0F5UN3

ENRU RM

Enel Rossiya PAO

B5TWX80

US29760G1031

ETLN LI

Etalon Group PLC

B59RSV3

RU000A0JPNN9

FEES RM

FSK YeES PAO

BMBZJJ9

US33835G2057

FIXP RM

Fix Price Group Ltd

BN30342

US33835G2057

FIXP LI

Fix Price Group Ltd

B59L4L7

RU0007661625

GAZP RM

Gazprom PAO

5140989

US3682872078

OGZD LI

Gazprom PAO

B2QTGT5

US37949E2046

GLTR LI

Globaltrans Investment PLC

B5B1TX2

RU0007288411

GMKN RM

GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO

BGYB2Q0

US42207L1061

HHR US

HeadHunter Group PLC

BD9WJD3

US40425X4079

HMSG LI

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC

B58HDC0

RU000A0JPKH7

HYDR RM

Federal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro PAO

B5B2VL7

RU000A0JPNM1

IRAO RM

Inter RAO YEES PAO

B59SNS8

RU0009024277

LKOH RM

NK Lukoil PAO

BYZDW27

US69343P1057

LKOD LI

NK Lukoil PAO

B59F840

RU000A0JPFP0

LSRG RM

Gruppa LSR PAO

B5B1RP0

RU0009084396

MAGN RM

Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat PAO

B1VX446

US5591892048

MMK LI

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works GDR

2603225

US6074091090

MBT US

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company

BLR6BF9

US55279C2008

MDMG RM

MD Medical Group Investments PLC

B8JZ5X9

US55279C2008

MDMG LI

MD Medical Group Investments PLC

B59GLW2

RU000A0JKQU8

MGNT RM

Magnit PAO

B2QKYZ0

US55953Q2021

MGNT LI

Magnit PAO

B9GFHQ6

RU000A0JR4A1

MOEX RM

Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO

B59MBC0

RU0008958863

MSNG RM

Mosenergo PAO

BYV8NQ7

US5838406081

MTL US

Mechel PAO

B5960H0

RU000A0DKXV5

MTLR RM

Mechel PAO

B59FPS3

RU0007775219

MTSS RM

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company

B59SPB5

RU000A0JPGA0

MVID RM

M.video PAO

BYSW6D0

US55315J1025

MNOD LI

GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO

B59FPC7

RU0009046452

NLMK RM

Novolipetsk Steel PAO

B0RTNX3

US67011E2046

NLMK LI

Novolipetsk Steel PAO

B59HPK1

RU000A0DKVS5

NVTK RM

Novatek PAO

B0DK750

US6698881090

NVTK LI

Novatek PAO

BMT63L4

US6708662019

OKEY RM

O'Key Group SA

B3ZQM29

RU000A0JRKT8

PHOR RM

PhosAgro PAO

B62QPJ1

US71922G2093

PHOR LI

PhosAgro PAO

B59Q6G1

RU000A0JP7J7

PIKK RM

Gruppa Kompaniy PIK PAO

B07T3T9

US98387E2054

FIVE LI

X5 Retail Group NV

B57R0L9

RU000A0JNAA8

PLZL RM

Polyus PAO

BYXL3S6

US73181M1172

PLZL LI

Polyus PAO

B6T5S47

JE00B6T5S470

POLY LN

Polymetal International PLC

B8SCPH5

US74735M1080

QIWI US

Qiwi PLC

B17FSC2

US67812M2070

ROSN LI

NK Rosneft' PAO

B5B2883

RU000A0JPVK8

RSTIP RM

Rossiyskiye Seti PAO

B58ZLT7

RU0008943394

RTKM RM

Rostelekom PAO

BNGCVY1

RU000A1025V3

RUAL RM

United Co RUSAL International PJSC

4767981

RU0009029540

SBER RM

Sberbank Rossii PAO

B5SC091

US80585Y3080

SBER LI

Sberbank Rossii PAO

B59L417

RU0009062467

SIBN RM

Gazprom Neft' PAO

B5BHQP1

RU0008926258

SNGS RM

Surgutneftegaz PAO

B01WHG9

US8688612048

SGGD LI

Surgutneftegaz PAO

B05N809

US48122U2042

SSA LI

AFK Sistema PAO

B1G4YH7

US8181503025

SVST LI

Severstal' PAO

B59BXN2

RU0009033591

TATN RM

Tatneft' PAO

BYY37Q7

US8766292051

ATAD LI

Tatneft' PAO

B59NHY7

RU0009091573

TRNFP RM

Transneft' PAO

B53NQB3

US5603172082

VKCO LI

VK Co Ltd

B5B1TP4

RU000A0JP5V6

VTBR RM

Bank VTB PAO

B1W7FX3

US46630Q2021

VTBR LI

Bank VTB PAO

B5BSZB3

NL0009805522

YNDX US

Yandex NV


About Alerian S-Network Global Indexes

Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Alerian acquired S-Network Global Indexes in 2020, expanding the firm’s index offerings and services to partners. Combined, the firm serves the global investment community through indexing, benchmarking, and calculation services. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes offer a comprehensive family of energy, income, and thematic indexes. Today, the firm has over $23 billion in total assets benchmarked to its indexes and over 200 customers worldwide.

Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes contact: Robert Hughes, rhughes@alerian.com.


Recommended Stories

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Stocks Sink Amid Fire at Ukraine Nuclear Plant: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and equity futures sank Friday and havens including sovereign bonds jumped on reports that a major nuclear power plant is on fire in Ukraine after shelling by Russian troops.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today

    A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day. With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Thursday

    Following a rebound in the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in late February that took it from below $800 closer to $900, the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's shares are taking a breather on Thursday. The decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day for the overall market on Thursday, namely the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Shares of Tesla have had a rough year so far.

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Marvell Technology Stock Rises On Beat-And-Raise Report

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Oil slides from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

    Oil slid 2% on Thursday, after hitting prices not seen in a decade, as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon on a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a tight global market. Trade was volatile, with crude prices jumping early to multi-year highs on worries about disruption to Russia's exports, which at 4 to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) are more than any other nation other than Saudi Arabia. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, companies are shunning Russian supply and scrambling for barrels elsewhere.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Rivian Hits Record Low After Admitting ‘Mistake’ on Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. dropped to a record low after the electric-vehicle maker rolled back price increases on its debut cars for existing customers, marking an embarrassing about-face as it ramps up production and seeks to win over more buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging

  • London Stock Exchange suspends trading in 28 Russian companies

    LSE halts transactions in firms hit by sanctions and warns more may follow