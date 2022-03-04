Treatment of Russia in Alerian S-Network Global Equity Indexes
NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following consultation with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes will remove all Russian-linked index constituents from all Alerian S-Network Equity Indexes effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.
In accordance with the ‘Ongoing Maintenance’ standard of Alerian S-Network Global Indexes, all Russian-linked index constituents will be removed from the indexes included in Appendix A effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Moscow Exchange (MOEX) Listed Index Constituents and Russia Depositary Receipts (ADRs/GDRs) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022. (See Appendix B)
All other Russian-linked index constituents, as defined by the Alerian S-Network Global Indexes Classification System, will be removed at their official closing price on Friday, March 4, 2022. If the constituent is suspended from trading on Friday, March 4, 2022, it will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.
Due to the implementation of sanctions, VTB Bank (VTBR RM, VTBR LI) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.
Following the removal of Russian-linked index constituents from all indexes, Russian-linked index constituents will be ineligible for inclusion in all Alerian S-Network Global Equity indexes until additional timetable for re-inclusion is agreed upon with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee.
Appendix A. Alerian S-Network Affected Indexes
INDEX TICKER
INDEX NAME
ECOMX
S-Network Global E-Commerce Index
EDOGX
S-Network Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs Index
FUTURE
S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index
RVEA
S-Network Natural Resources Agriculture Index
RVECP
S-Network Natural Resources Composite Index
RVEE
S-Network Natural Resources Energy Index
RVEI
VanEck Natural Resources Index
RVEM
S-Network Natural Resources Metals Index
SNADRX
S-Network ADR Dividend Dogs Index
SNG2500
S-Network Global Equity 2500 Index
SNG5500
S-Network Global Equity 5500 Index
SNGBLDR
S-Network Global Infrastructure Builders Index
SNGDRX
S-Network Global Depositary Receipt Index
SNGIDX
S-Network Global Index
SNGINFR
S-Network Global Infrastructure Index
SNGIOI
S-Network Global Infrastructure Owners Index
SNGTINF
S-Network Global IT Infrastructure Index
SNNADX
S-Network North American Disruptor Index
SNUSDX
S-Network US Disruptor Index
SNX02X
S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Consumer Staples Index
SNX03X
S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Energy Index
SNX04X
S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Financials Index
SNX07X
S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Materials Index
SNX08X
S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Media & Communications Index
SNX1000
S-Network Emerging Markets Equity 1000 Index
SNX500
S-Network Emerging Markets Equity Liquid 500 Index
SNXXCN
S-Network Emerging Markets (Ex-China) Equity 300 Index
Appendix B. Removed Russian-Linked Securities
SEDOL
ISIN
BB TICKER
COMPANY NAME
B5B6XH9
RU000A0DQZE3
AFKS RM
AFK Sistema PAO
B58X588
RU0009062285
AFLT RM
Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO
B5MTFN7
US7496552057
AGRO LI
Ros Agro PLC
B5902M1
RU0009028674
AKRN RM
Akron PAO
B6QPBP2
RU0007252813
ALRS RM
AK Alrosa PAO
BTSTNP7
RU000A0JUG31
CBOM RM
Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank PAO
B5B9C59
RU0009046510
CHMF RM
Severstal' PAO
BTSTNQ8
RU000A0JSQ90
DSKY RM
Detskiy Mir PAO
BJ9NFD0
RU000A100K72
ENPG RM
En+ Group PAO
B5B5BY9
RU000A0F5UN3
ENRU RM
Enel Rossiya PAO
B5TWX80
US29760G1031
ETLN LI
Etalon Group PLC
B59RSV3
RU000A0JPNN9
FEES RM
FSK YeES PAO
BMBZJJ9
US33835G2057
FIXP RM
Fix Price Group Ltd
BN30342
US33835G2057
FIXP LI
Fix Price Group Ltd
B59L4L7
RU0007661625
GAZP RM
Gazprom PAO
5140989
US3682872078
OGZD LI
Gazprom PAO
B2QTGT5
US37949E2046
GLTR LI
Globaltrans Investment PLC
B5B1TX2
RU0007288411
GMKN RM
GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO
BGYB2Q0
US42207L1061
HHR US
HeadHunter Group PLC
BD9WJD3
US40425X4079
HMSG LI
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC
B58HDC0
RU000A0JPKH7
HYDR RM
Federal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro PAO
B5B2VL7
RU000A0JPNM1
IRAO RM
Inter RAO YEES PAO
B59SNS8
RU0009024277
LKOH RM
NK Lukoil PAO
BYZDW27
US69343P1057
LKOD LI
NK Lukoil PAO
B59F840
RU000A0JPFP0
LSRG RM
Gruppa LSR PAO
B5B1RP0
RU0009084396
MAGN RM
Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat PAO
B1VX446
US5591892048
MMK LI
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works GDR
2603225
US6074091090
MBT US
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
BLR6BF9
US55279C2008
MDMG RM
MD Medical Group Investments PLC
B8JZ5X9
US55279C2008
MDMG LI
MD Medical Group Investments PLC
B59GLW2
RU000A0JKQU8
MGNT RM
Magnit PAO
B2QKYZ0
US55953Q2021
MGNT LI
Magnit PAO
B9GFHQ6
RU000A0JR4A1
MOEX RM
Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO
B59MBC0
RU0008958863
MSNG RM
Mosenergo PAO
BYV8NQ7
US5838406081
MTL US
Mechel PAO
B5960H0
RU000A0DKXV5
MTLR RM
Mechel PAO
B59FPS3
RU0007775219
MTSS RM
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
B59SPB5
RU000A0JPGA0
MVID RM
M.video PAO
BYSW6D0
US55315J1025
MNOD LI
GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO
B59FPC7
RU0009046452
NLMK RM
Novolipetsk Steel PAO
B0RTNX3
US67011E2046
NLMK LI
Novolipetsk Steel PAO
B59HPK1
RU000A0DKVS5
NVTK RM
Novatek PAO
B0DK750
US6698881090
NVTK LI
Novatek PAO
BMT63L4
US6708662019
OKEY RM
O'Key Group SA
B3ZQM29
RU000A0JRKT8
PHOR RM
PhosAgro PAO
B62QPJ1
US71922G2093
PHOR LI
PhosAgro PAO
B59Q6G1
RU000A0JP7J7
PIKK RM
Gruppa Kompaniy PIK PAO
B07T3T9
US98387E2054
FIVE LI
X5 Retail Group NV
B57R0L9
RU000A0JNAA8
PLZL RM
Polyus PAO
BYXL3S6
US73181M1172
PLZL LI
Polyus PAO
B6T5S47
JE00B6T5S470
POLY LN
Polymetal International PLC
B8SCPH5
US74735M1080
QIWI US
Qiwi PLC
B17FSC2
US67812M2070
ROSN LI
NK Rosneft' PAO
B5B2883
RU000A0JPVK8
RSTIP RM
Rossiyskiye Seti PAO
B58ZLT7
RU0008943394
RTKM RM
Rostelekom PAO
BNGCVY1
RU000A1025V3
RUAL RM
United Co RUSAL International PJSC
4767981
RU0009029540
SBER RM
Sberbank Rossii PAO
B5SC091
US80585Y3080
SBER LI
Sberbank Rossii PAO
B59L417
RU0009062467
SIBN RM
Gazprom Neft' PAO
B5BHQP1
RU0008926258
SNGS RM
Surgutneftegaz PAO
B01WHG9
US8688612048
SGGD LI
Surgutneftegaz PAO
B05N809
US48122U2042
SSA LI
AFK Sistema PAO
B1G4YH7
US8181503025
SVST LI
Severstal' PAO
B59BXN2
RU0009033591
TATN RM
Tatneft' PAO
BYY37Q7
US8766292051
ATAD LI
Tatneft' PAO
B59NHY7
RU0009091573
TRNFP RM
Transneft' PAO
B53NQB3
US5603172082
VKCO LI
VK Co Ltd
B5B1TP4
RU000A0JP5V6
VTBR RM
Bank VTB PAO
B1W7FX3
US46630Q2021
VTBR LI
Bank VTB PAO
B5BSZB3
NL0009805522
YNDX US
Yandex NV
