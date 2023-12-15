Treatt's (LON:TET) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Treatt plc's (LON:TET) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 14th of March to £0.0546, with investors receiving 2.1% more than last year's £0.0535. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Treatt's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Treatt's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 57.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Treatt Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0318 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.0801. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.7% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Treatt May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.1% per year. Growth of 2.1% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

We Really Like Treatt's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Treatt that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

