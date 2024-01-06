Treatt's (LON:TET) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Treatt plc's (LON:TET) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 14th of March to £0.0546, with investors receiving 2.1% more than last year's £0.0535. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.6%, which is below the industry average.

Treatt's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Treatt was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 57.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Treatt Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.0318, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.0801. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.7% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Treatt May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 2.1% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Treatt is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Treatt Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Treatt that you should be aware of before investing. Is Treatt not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

