Trecora Resources to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 4th

1 min read
SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, today announced the planned release of its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick D. Quarles, and Chief Financial Officer, Sami Ahmad, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Date:

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number:

+1-866-417-5724

International dial-in number:

+1-409-217-8234

Conference ID:

6267010

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kobci2z4

The conference call will be simulcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.trecora.com/

The presentation slides will be available before the call begins under the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.trecora.com/presentations

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call through November 5, 2021.

Toll-free replay number:

+1 855-859-2056

International replay number:

+1 404-537-3406

Replay PIN number:

6267010

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact:

The Equity Group Inc.

Jeremy Hellman, CFA

(212) 836-9626

jhellman@equityny.com


View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trecora-resources-to-host-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-november-4th-301407716.html

SOURCE Trecora Resources

