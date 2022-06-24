U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Tredence Recognized in Now Tech: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q2 2022

·2 min read

Tredence aids enterprises with an integrated view of the supply chain and helps manage disruptions in real-time.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tredence Inc, a leading data science and AI solutions provider solving the last-mile problem in AI, has been recognized in the Forrester Now Tech: Collaborative Supply Networks (CSN), Q2 2022 report.

Tredence Logo
Tredence Logo

Forrester, a global leader in research and advisory, published this report as a north star for supply chain leaders to help them understand the value-add from service providers and find a right-fit partner.

The report provides an overview of 32 Collaborative Supply Networks vendors based on market presence and functionality, segmenting the vendors into three market presence categories based on annual collaborative supply network revenue: large, midsize and small companies.

According to Forrester, Collaborative Supply Networks combine elements of demand management and some elements of supply chain control tower. CSN provides a platform for enterprises to identify and authenticate partners, collaborate on supply chain resilience and sustainability, and simplify collaborative demand planning and fulfillment.

"Clearly defined supply chains are the lynchpin of digital transformation initiatives. Multi-dimensional disruptions have recently demonstrated the role of embedding data and AI into supply chain operations. Tredence specializes in supply chain services ranging from strategy to blueprinting to insights generation to business model evolution. We focus on providing centralized control and a complete view of the supply chain," said Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Tredence.

The report further states that enterprise technology leaders will have to take the lead in transitioning from yesterday's cost-optimized command and control supply chain to a collaborative partnership of highly engaged partners due to continued supply chain disruption, rising energy costs and new regulations on extended supply chain sustainability on the horizon. Therefore, it is important to bridge the gap between today's cost-optimized supply chain and tomorrow's resilient and sustainable supply network.

To download a copy of the report, please visit Forrester. The report is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase.

About Tredence Inc. 

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Headquartered in San Jose, the company embraces a vertical-first approach and an outcome-driven mindset to help clients win and accelerate value realization from their analytics investments. Tredence is a Great Place to Work-Certified company with 1,700-plus employees and offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore. Its clientele includes some of the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrials.

For more information, please visit https://tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tredence-recognized-in-now-tech-collaborative-supply-networks-q2-2022-301574347.html

SOURCE Tredence Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c8661.html

