U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,797.34
    +44.59 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,499.62
    +417.06 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,952.61
    +92.90 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.40
    +6.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.89
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.10
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    +0.12 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1281
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9460
    +1.3160 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,383.21
    -119.22 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.16
    +0.80 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Tredway Supports Student Leadership Network; Equalizing Access to Educational Opportunities for Young People in Diverse, Underserved Communities

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredway, a triple-bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing, is proud to support Student Leadership Network (SL Network) and celebrate 25 years of the organization's students and their accomplishments.

Tredway CEO &amp; Founder Will Blodgett co-chairs the 2022 Student Leadership (Em)Power Breakfast
Tredway CEO & Founder Will Blodgett co-chairs the 2022 Student Leadership (Em)Power Breakfast

"Student Leadership Network creates cycles of prosperity by equalizing access to high-quality education in the same way that affordable housing creates cycles of opportunity by providing a foundation for families to thrive," said Will Blodgett, event co-chair and CEO & Founder of Tredway. "Housing and education are twin pillars that support upward socioeconomic mobility and keep the promise of the American dream alive for future generations."

"Tredway is a proud partner of Student Leadership Network and we commend the organization on 25 years of blazing a trail and removing barriers for students from underserved communities," he added.

When The Young Women's Leadership School (TYWLS) of East Harlem first opened its doors in 1996, it was groundbreaking in its mission to provide girls from disadvantaged backgrounds with the same college preparatory opportunities and resources as students who attend New York City's elite private schools. What started as a single school has since grown into a network reaching 41 public schools, including 21 all-girls schools nationwide.

Today, the Student Leadership Network impacts approximately 20,000 students each year, supporting them by providing access to educational opportunities and creating leaders in communities nationwide.

About Tredway

Tredway is a triple bottom line real estate development firm that invests in, acquires, and preserves affordable, workforce, and mixed-income housing. Driven by the conviction that safe, high-quality, and accessible housing is the single greatest determinant of equity and upward socioeconomic mobility in America today, Tredway combines strong relationships, industry know-how, and fluency in public-private partnerships to ensure successful outcomes for all stakeholders while maximizing impact. To learn about the advantages of partnering with Tredway, visit: www.tredway.com

Media Contact:
Kelly Magee
kelly@rivetpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tredway-supports-student-leadership-network-equalizing-access-to-educational-opportunities-for-young-people-in-diverse-underserved-communities-301657723.html

SOURCE Tredway Management, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. charges two Chinese nationals with obstructing Huawei case -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors said on Monday they have charged two Chinese nationals with trying to obstruct prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company that a person familiar with the matter identified as Huawei Technologies Co Ltd . Prosecutors said the case is representative of a broader pattern of unlawful influence efforts by China, and announced they had also charged 11 people in two other cases with spying for Beijing or intimidating Chinese dissidents. In the case involving the alleged efforts to tamper with the Huawei investigation, prosecutors said two Chinese intelligence officials attempted to recruit a U.S. law enforcement agent to work as their spy.

  • Walmart to close store at the Waterworks Shopping Center

    Big box giant to close store anchoring shopping center owned by J.J. Gumberg before the holiday shopping season starts in earnest.

  • Huntington CEO Steve Steinour: Amid record profits, here's what the bank does for affordable housing

    "We as a community have an opportunity here to look out for those that are going to be pinched in these next couple of years."

  • Gold rallies as Diwali spurs buying spree

    A time for feasts, prayers and fireworks, Diwali is one of the most important festivals for Hindus.

  • Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say

    The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help

  • Three dead including teen and suspect in shooting at St. Louis high school, police say

    A woman and teenage girl were killed in the school shooting, police say.

  • Former Owner Of Mansion With Mercedes Buried In The Yard Was One Sketchy Dude

    Last week, landscapers discovered an unidentified car buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Atherton, California. If you read that story and got the feeling something criminal had to have happened, you weren’t alone. We felt the same way. While we still don’t know exactly what happened, new information seems to confirm our initial suspicions were far from unfounded.

  • Judge rules for California baker who refused to make same-sex wedding cake

    A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs.

  • GM launching return to work plan for salaried workers in January

    General Motors Co will launch its return-to-work plan for most salaried workers early next year after it faced employee criticism over an earlier planned start date, the largest U.S. automaker said on Monday. GM said the shift will help achieve company goals as it accelerates its transformation and enters a "rapid launch cycle" of new electric vehicle models. Last month, GM said it would not mandate that workers return to offices before 2023, just days after it told them that they would be expected to work three days on-campus each week before the end of the year.

  • 2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead

    A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out.

  • Teacher Hid ‘Missing’ Boy in Her Home for Two Years, Police Say

    MaskotA California public school teacher has been arrested after police say she hid a teenager who had been reported missing for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said. Olivares is described as a teacher at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, though the boy she is accused of sheltering does not appear

  • Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/Daily Beast; Manchester Police DepartmentThe father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace in 2019, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.The shocking update comes almost a year after the girl, who was five years old the last time she was seen, was reported missing in Dec. 2021, spurring national attention and a robust homicide investigatio

  • Nearly half of Virginia high school out sick due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms in mystery outbreak

    Nearly half the student population of a Virginia high school was out of school Friday with flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms, with an investigation into the source of the mystery outbreak underway, officials said.

  • Three dead, including gunman, after shooting at St. Louis high school, officials say

    Three people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning sent multiple people to hospitals, police said.

  • Russians abducting children from occupied Enerhodar against their parents’ will

    Some residents of the occupied town of Enerhodar, host to the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and surrounding villages, who sent their children to Russia’s Krasnodar Krai for a “vacation,” have received a message that their children will stay in Russia “for an indefinite period,” the local mayor Dmytro Orlov said on the Telegram messenger on Oct. 23.

  • Teacher arrested for allegedly hiding missing boy for 2 years

    “You can’t just hide someone’s kid and think that’s ok,” the teen’s aunt said

  • 14 Unimaginable Secrets That People Found Out About Their Family And Wish They Hadn't

    "My great-uncle essentially ran a secret society in my hometown for many years with his 'friends' and even some of my family members. They would screw over a lot of people and run away with the money they managed to make, and this went on for many years until the government came looking for money that he owed."View Entire Post ›

  • Macy’s Has the Most Stunning Collection of Holiday Ornaments & Tons of Pieces Are Already on Sale for Under $5

    There are some things in this world you can never have too many of: good friends, nice underwear, hours to sleep … and Christmas ornaments. Marie Kondo might argue with us on the last one, but we stand by it. We need the sentimental ones that remind us of special moments over the years, the […]

  • Jailed U.S. basketball star Griner 'not expecting miracles' at Russian appeal

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement. The twice Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. Griner's lawyers, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, said she would take part in Tuesday's hearing by video link from the detention centre where she has been held, and that they expected a verdict the same day.

  • Darden Lands $44 Million Gift From A Grateful Alum

    Dave LaCross and how wife, Kathy, are giving $44 million to UVA’s Darden School of Business. When Dave LaCross graduated with his MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business in 1978, ... The post Darden Lands $44 Million Gift From A Grateful Alum appeared first on Poets&Quants.