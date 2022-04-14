Tree Island Steel to Issue First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

U.S. markets closed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX: TSL) is pleased to announce that it will report its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, after market hours on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanel™ brand names.

For further information contact:
Ali Mahdavi, Investor Relations
Tree Island Steel
(416) 962-3300
e-mail: amahdavi@treeisland.com
Website: www.treeisland.com


