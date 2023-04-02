We Like Tree Island Steel's (TSE:TSL) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Tree Island Steel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = CA$50m ÷ (CA$176m - CA$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Tree Island Steel has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 1.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tree Island Steel's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tree Island Steel has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Tree Island Steel's ROCE Trending?

Tree Island Steel is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 32%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 101% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Tree Island Steel thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 12%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Tree Island Steel's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Tree Island Steel is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Tree Island Steel and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

