TreeHouse Foods Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

·2 min read

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) will host an audio webcast of its third quarter earnings results conference call on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Patrick O'Donnell, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, will discuss the results for the third quarter and the outlook for the balance of the year. An earnings release will be issued before the market opens on the same date, and the accompanying slides will be posted to the "Investors" section of the website at approximately 8:15 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible by visiting http://www.treehousefoods.com under "Investors", "Events & Presentations".

A webcast replay will be available under the "Investors", "Events & Presentations", "Archived Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label foods and beverages in North America. We operate in 18 product categories and have 26 manufacturing facilities across North America. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all. Our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for our custom brands. Our mission is to create value as our customers' preferred manufacturing and distribution partner, providing thought leadership, superior innovation, and a relentless focus on execution. Our long-term strategic objective is to build a company that is well positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth and create value for our shareholders.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treehouse-foods-announces-webcast-of-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301640713.html

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

