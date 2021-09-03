TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to Webcast Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today that senior management will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. Steve Oakland, CEO and President, and Bill Kelley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to speak on Wednesday, September 8 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

A link to the live webcast of the TreeHouse Foods' presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.treehousefoods.com, under "Investors", "Events & Presentations". The accompanying slides will be posted following the live webcast. A replay will be available under the "Investors", "Events & Presentations", "Archived Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. We have approximately 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and our vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for our customers. Our extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer clean label, organic, and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com .

