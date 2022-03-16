U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.00
    +47.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,833.00
    +301.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,680.00
    +228.25 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.20
    +23.50 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.27
    +1.83 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.10
    -9.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    -3.20 (-10.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3490
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,499.84
    +1,909.92 (+4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.27
    +39.01 (+4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,256.88
    +81.18 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Treehouse Raises US$18 Million to Establish a Standard for DeFi Analytics

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse, a Web3 company transforming on-chain data into meaningful metrics to help decentralized finance (DeFi) investors make informed financial decisions, announced an US$18 million seed round raise.

An undisclosed large FinTech investor led the round with participation from strategic investors, including Mirana Ventures, Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures, Binance, Global Founders Capital, Jump Capital, Moonvault Capital, Wintermute, GSR, K3 Ventures, LeadBlock Partners, Coinhako, Bitpanda, Pintu, The Brooker Group, Venturra, AlphaLab Capital, Pulsar Trading, Fundamental Labs, Berioza Associates, CRC Capital, Portofino, Do Kwon of Terraform Labs, senior executives from SoftBank Vision Fund, and more.

Founded just 11 months ago and fueled by the team's commitment toward financial inclusion, Treehouse is building the infrastructure required to enable everyday people to fully harness financial products and services made possible by DeFi. Treehouse's ecosystem of products will empower and shape the way participants interact with the DeFi economy.

Clinton Teh from BNB Chain Growth Fund said, "At BNB Chain, we also share Treehouse's belief in financial inclusion. Our growth fund is set up to help usher in the next wave of cryptocurrency users, and we believe Treehouse will bring us closer to this goal. We encourage all DeFi users associated with the BNB Chain ecosystem to start taking charge of their financial future with Harvest by Treehouse."

The Most Comprehensive DeFi Analytics Platform

Harvest, the company's flagship product, indexes blockchains and deconstructs users' DeFi positions to present historical data, profit & loss (P&L), and risk metrics on a seamless and highly intuitive user interface. The analytics platform provides information previously unavailable in DeFi and establishes a standard for users to analyze the DeFi risks associated with their current and historical positions.

"As the number of DeFi protocols, supported L1s, L2s, and bridges increase over time, Treehouse's approach of building an in-house system-of-record for every DeFi user will become critically valuable and a great differentiator. On top of the technical accuracy is a beautiful, simplified dashboard experience optimized for desktop and mobile to cater to both advanced and retail investors," said Hemant Mohapatra and Marsha Sugana from Lightspeed.

Dominic Chrumka from Wintermute said, "Wintermute is proud to be supporting Treehouse in their mission to make the management of DeFi portfolios easy and meaningful. Their cross-chain dashboards and comprehensive analytics, especially the ability to track P&L attributed to pools in which you are providing liquidity, are game-changing for the industry."

A view of Harvest (PRNewsfoto/Treehouse)
A view of Harvest (PRNewsfoto/Treehouse)

Harvest and Beyond

Since its founding in mid-2021, Treehouse has grown exponentially to over 100 people and launched Harvest Beta. The new funds raised will go toward accelerating Treehouse's growth by:

  • Expanding Harvest's blockchain and protocol coverage

  • Building more products and features for retail and institutional users

  • Scaling its infrastructure for users to experience a highly seamless and low latency platform

  • Building a well-informed and innovative community through curated content (in-house research) and incentive programs

  • Hiring world-class talent across their global offices

"We are grateful to have with us a group of partners with such deep technical expertise and networks across both cryptocurrency and traditional finance ecosystems. This funding round will enable us to execute on our vision to help users confidently navigate DeFi," said Brandon Goh, CEO of Treehouse.

Melvin Hade, Partner at Global Founders Capital APAC, said, "With the rising number of investors hopping onto the DeFi bandwagon, this is the perfect time for Treehouse to bring out its state-of-the-art analytics platform to the public. When we first spoke to them, we were excited about the insights they had that led them to build a unique product that the world had never seen before. As one of the earliest backers of Treehouse, we are fully committed to their progress and excited about the long-term partnership."

To see an analytical breakdown of your current and historical BNB Chain positions on Harvest, visit www.treehouse.finance.

Brand Kit

Refer to the Treehouse Brand Kit for the company's cover images, logo variants, and product screenshots.

Social Media Channels

Twitter: @TreehouseFi
Discord: https://discord.gg/ufxhSgxBNF
Telegram Community: @treehousefi
Telegram Insights: @treehouseinsights
Reddit: r/Treehousefinance
LinkedIn: Treehouse
Medium: @TreehouseFinance

SOURCE Treehouse

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Stocks Surge as China Pledge Revives Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged Wednesday and U.S. futures climbed as China’s vow to stabilize battered markets lifted sentiment after weeks of worries about war and high inflation. Treasury yields rose ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift W

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • China Vows to Keep Markets Stable, Support Foreign Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing issued a strong promise for policies to boost financial markets and stimulate economic growth as it responded to a market sell-off over risks from the property market, overseas listings and internet companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUk

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • Why RLX Technology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) are soaring in today's trading. After a day of brutal sell-offs yesterday, RLX is benefiting from some rebound momentum. Chinese stocks got hit with their worst daily pullback since 2008 on Monday, but some companies in the category are bouncing back in today's trading.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Sanctions-savaged Russia teeters on brink of historic default

    The economic cost of Russia's assault on Ukraine was fully exposed on Wednesday as Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teetered on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Moscow was due to pay $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds it had sold back in 2013. One described it as the most closely watched government debt payment since Greece's default at the height of the euro zone crisis.

  • Is Apple stock a great buy on weakness?

    Here's why one asset manager is buying Apple on weakness.

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.