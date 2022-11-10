Treehouse Receives $300,000 Donation from KeyBank

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / KeyBank has announced a $300,000 donation to Treehouse, an organization devoted to helping provide kids in foster care with the support they need to pursue their dreams and launch successfully into independence. The organization fulfills its mission through a combination of programs that meet basic material needs, provide access to extracurricular and school activities and provide individualized academic coaching, advocacy and mentorship.

KeyBank's grant will directly support Treehouse's Young Adult Services program, which provides youth who have experienced foster care with coaching and mentoring as they transition into adulthood. Over the next three years, Treehouse will be transforming the program to better meet the needs of participants by creating three distinct yet integrated areas of coach specialization: education pathways, career pathways and life skills, with participants empowered to opt into whatever coaching is right for them. In addition, they will have a focus on financial literacy through the Change Machine financial empowerment model that allows coaches to support participants in overcoming financial barriers to independence.

"For many years KeyBank has been an avid champion of Treehouse's proven model, and we are delighted to dramatically accelerate our support with this new grant," said Matt Hill, President and Commercial Banking Sales Leader - Seattle Cascades for KeyBank. "This gift combines two of our core values - a commitment to philanthropy and financial wellness. Helping underserved youth realize their full potential is critical to their success and instrumental in building and maintaining a vibrant economy."

"We are thankful for KeyBank's strong support of Treehouse and our growing Young Adult Services program," said Lisa Chin, CEO of Treehouse. "The model we are creating will demonstrate what's possible when youth transitioning from foster care receive the resources, mentorship and interventions they need, co-designed with their input. KeyBank's investment is invaluable to the evolution of this program and our ability to serve even more young people."

About Treehouse

Treehouse envisions - and strives to create - a world where every child who has experienced foster care has the opportunities and support they need to pursue their dreams and launch successfully into independence. They directly support and work alongside more than 6,000 youth in foster care in Washington State as well as their caregivers, educators, school administrators and social workers to ensure each youth has individualized plans and support. They are also taking what they've learned on the ground to make larger scale change by influencing legislative policy. Through direct programs and advocacy work, Treehouse is uniquely positioned to close the opportunity gap and positively change the outcomes of youth who have experienced foster care. For more information, visit treehouseforkids.org.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion on June 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

