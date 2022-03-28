U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.25
    +9.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,822.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,789.75
    +34.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.39
    -6.51 (-5.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    -26.50 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.50 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0965
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.54
    -0.13 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0083 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.1740
    +2.1140 (+1.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,219.29
    +2,675.55 (+6.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.64
    +74.11 (+7.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.84
    +47.49 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

TREES ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CAMP CANNABIS RETAIL STORES IN ONTARIO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TREE

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Trees Corporation (NEO: TREE) (the "Company" or "Trees"), a next-now cannabis company at the intersection of community, content, and commerce, is pleased to announce that it its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, OCH Ontario Consulting Corp. ("OCH") has entered into an agreement to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Barnard Cann Ltd. (o/a "Camp Cannabis") ("Camp") from the shareholders of Camp (the "Transaction") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated the date hereof among the shareholders of Camp (the "Vendors") and OCH. Camp owns and operates licenced retail cannabis businesses at three Ontario locations in Burlington, Milton and Kanata, with a fourth location in Gloucester expected to open soon.

Trees Corporation logo (CNW Group/Trees Corporation)
Trees Corporation logo (CNW Group/Trees Corporation)

Michael Klein, CEO of Trees, stated: "Camp locations across Ontario allow the TREES brand to expand our retail footprint as we build upon our strategy of being best at engaging the 'cannabis curious' consumer."

Jeff Holmgren, President and CFO of Trees, stated: "The definitive agreement with Camp is a crucial step and the beginning of our planned growth strategy through accretive consolidation."

Transaction Details

The purchase price is approximately $780,000 (the "Purchase Price"), of which approximately $707,000 is to be satisfied on the closing date by the issuance of a demand note (the "Demand Note") in favour of a representative of the Vendors (the "Vendor Representative"). Immediately following the closing of the Transaction, the Vendor Representative shall demand payment on the Demand Note and direct OCH to pay such amount over to Trees, and cause Trees to:

Completion of the proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and the NEO Exchange Inc.

About Trees

Trees is a cannabis company at the intersection of community, content, and commerce. Publicly traded, Trees offers a differentiated retail experience, combined with digital platforms that aim to educate and amplify, unlocking emerging consumer segments and need states that allows Trees to uniquely engage the 360 cannabis consumer. The company has 11 Trees branded storefronts in Canada, including seven (7) stores owned and operated in Ontario and four (4) stores operated in BC, subject to the closing of the acquisition of the assets of 101 pursuant to the terms of the third amended and restated asset purchase agreement between Trees and 1015712 B.C. Ltd. (the "APA"). The closing of the transactions contemplated by the Retail Store APA is subject to certain conditions precedent, including the receipt of certain licensing approvals and related regulatory consents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Mr. Holmgren stated "With its high barrier of entry, Trees looks forward to soon solidifying its presence in the BC market through the closing of this transaction as a significant milestone to expanding the highly differentiated Trees brand across Canada."

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to the Trees' expectations regarding the closing of the Transaction, the expected receipt of regulatory approvals, the closing of the transactions contemplated by the APA, expectations regarding the Company's ability to unlock and capture emerging consumer segments across its platforms, expectations regarding the Company's ability to engage its customers and new consumer segments and need states, the expectation that the Company will be successful in its growth strategy, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: (a) the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; (b) compliance with extensive government regulation; (c) domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; (d) the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating peers; (e) adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; (f) the impact of COVID-19; and (g) general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The NEO Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Trees Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/28/c7656.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    Tesla is preparing to split its stock. The last time a stock split was announced, shares rallied about 80% from the announcement until the split became effective.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split

    The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors. Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable. Since the stock split in 2020, they have surged 128%, boosting the market capitalization to above $1 trillion and making the company the biggest U.S. automaker by that measure.

  • Tesla Jumps on Plan to Seek Approval for Another Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. gained in early trading after the carmaker said it plans to seek shareholder approval for a move that would enable its second stock split in roughly two years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jac

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Irresistibly Cheap Now

    When a scared market causes stocks to drop, those that pay decent dividends just might become high-yield bargains.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • GameStop Stock Saw a Third Large Insider Buy

    Maybe the new meme is open-market stock purchases by insiders. GameStop (ticker: GME) just saw its third insider stock purchase in as many days, and shares of the videogame retailer soared last week on news of the big buys. GameStop has a high profile as one of the meme stocks, highly volatile shares that rocketed last year as investors egged each other on to buy on social media and other platforms.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Russia just made a case for owning gold—and nobody noticed

    Zavalny spoke last week on the subject of all the economic and financial sanctions being levied against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Most of the coverage of his remarks implied that Russia might respond to the sanctions by switching from U.S. dollars to “bitcoin” (BTC) for international trade. Not only is bitcoin new, ridiculously volatile, widely open to manipulation, and a massive drain on energy in a world facing an energy crisis, but it also offers no guarantee of privacy.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This market favorite soared following its IPO, but recent volatility has many investors worried about jumping into the stock.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin is currently trading at a three-month high of $47,000 following an impressive breakout on Sunday evening. The world’s largest cryptocurrency now needs to begin closing consecutive daily candles above $46,400 to ensure it continues the recent uptrend.

  • Sea to Shut Shopee India Unit After Political Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is shutting its main e-commerce operation in India just months after its October launch, blaming “market uncertainties” for scuppering one of its more promising overseas endeavors.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Piv

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.