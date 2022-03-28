U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,720.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,763.00
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.40
    -4.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.77
    -7.13 (-6.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.20
    -20.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.41 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4570
    -0.0350 (-1.40%)
     

  • Vix

    22.00
    +0.33 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0093 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7730
    +1.7130 (+1.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,276.68
    +2,745.13 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.91
    +76.38 (+7.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.56
    +25.21 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Treeswift is using drones to monitor forests

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Over the past decade, drones have become an increasingly important tool for forest monitoring. They’re a fast and effective way to collect a lot of data in one go, without upsetting the natural balance too much. Formed as a spinoff of the University of Pennsylvania’s GRASP Laboratory in 2020, Treeswift has been working to build out that promise.

Founders Steven Chen, Elizabeth Hunter, Michael Shomin and Vaibhav Arcot brought together expertise in drone swarms and forestry to create a system capable of collective large swaths of data in a fly-through. That information, collected through on-board cameras and sensors, can be utilized for a wide range of different applications, including deforestation monitoring, carbon capture readings and forest fire prevention.

“Our mission is to build the data ecosystem for the natural world, and we are accomplishing that by capturing important data from below the forest canopy,” Chen, the startup’s CEO, said in a release. “We anticipate that Treeswift technology will help to obtain a more transparent, verifiable and accurate view of the planet from the ground up.”

This week, the company announced, fittingly, a seed round. The $4.8 million in funding, led by Pathbreaker Ventures, brings the total up to $6.4 million.

Image Credits: Treeswift

“Treeswift’s solution is able to measure the natural world in a way never before possible,” says Pathmaker’s Ryan Gembala. “The implications for commercial forestry, carbon capture and more are profound. I expect the data from their deployments to become a foundation for the biggest opportunities in nature-based solutions and management over the upcoming decades.”

The Philadelphia-based startup’s primary offering is SwiftCruise, a combination hardware/software solution capable of collecting metrics on a tree-by-tree level. The information is processed by on-board machine learning algorithms and collected in a cloud based data dashboard. It’s a more detailed picture that what’s traditionally been collected by methods like satellite or plane imagery.

Treeswift is currently piloting its technology with a number of commercial forest companies.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Greenland plans cross-border carbon credit trading with Singapore exchange

    Chinese state-backed real estate giant Greenland Group has formed a partnership, through its financial arm, with Singapore-based digital securities exchange MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), to offer cross-border digital carbon credits trading services. See related article: China eyes blockchain for carbon trading Fast facts The partnership will allow accredited, institutional investors to trade digital carbon credits […]

  • Confrontation between Will Smith, Chris Rock shocks Oscar audience

    Will Smith got up out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him.

  • Paris-based accelerator The Family sues co-founder Oussama Ammar

    The Family co-founder and CEO Alice Zagury has announced in a blog post that the French startup accelerator is suing Oussama Ammar for multiple claims — breach of trust, forgery and use of forgery. More specifically, Capital first reported that The Family suspects Ammar of diverting €3 million that were supposed to be invested in several startups through syndicates. TechCrunch has separately seen an email that confirms ongoing charges against Oussama Ammar.

  • Recommended Reading: Telegram is playing with fire

    Recommended Reading highlights the week's best writing on technology and more.

  • British engineers bring "human-like" robot to life

    Ian Lee introduces us to Ameca, the latest invention of Engineered Arts, the British company aiming to develop the most interactive human-like robots on the planet.

  • U.K.’s NatWest Shareholding Drops Below Half After Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleThe U.K. government’s latest sale of NatWest Group Plc shares holds some long-awaited symbolism. Its shareholding is now below 50%, more than a decade after it ste

  • Why you should fear oil prices at $90, $100, $150, or $200: Morning Brief

    Get ready for oil-related earnings warnings. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 28, 2022.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge, with Inflation and the FED the Key Drivers

    Mortgage rates hit the highest level since Feb-2019, with inflation, geopolitics, and market sentiment towards FED monetary policy driving rates northwards.

  • Gesher I Acquisition Corp. Gets Additional Capital Before Target Announced

    By Jarrett Banks Tel Aviv-based Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GIAC), a SPAC, entered into an amended forward purchase agreement with by M&G Investment Management Ltd, the companies said […]

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. 3 Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • Stock Futures Muted as Bond Yields Tick Lower

    U.S. stock futures were little changed and bond yields remained near their highest level in three years as investors prepared for a campaign of interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

  • Bonds take a fresh beating, yen slides to lowest since 2015

    Mounting fears over rising inflation and interest rates sent U.S. and European bond yields to new highs on Monday, while the yen was set for its biggest daily fall since 2020 as Japan's central bank stood in the way of higher yields. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields pushed decisively above the 2.5%-marker for the first time since 2019, Dutch and Belgian two-year bond yields turned positive for the first time since 2014 and even Japanese yields defied central bank intervention to hit fresh six-year highs. As the Bank of Japan reinforced its super-loose monetary policy by offering to buy as many bonds as needed to keep 10-year yields under 0.25%, the yen weakened more than 1.5% against the dollar.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Strategists Say Equities Can Weather Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As a global bond selloff gathers pace, equity strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to JPMorgan Chase & Co. reassured stock investors that there’s no need to fret about U.S. treasury yield curve’s inversion just yet.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies

  • China, U.S. working hard on solution to audit dispute - state media

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese regulators and their U.S. counterparts are working hard to solve an audit dispute affecting U.S.-listed Chinese firms and want to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible, a state-run newspaper reported on Sunday. Citing a source close to Chinese regulators, the official China Securities Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) heard opinions from some U.S.-listed Chinese companies during an online meeting on Sunday. "Both Chinese and U.S. regulators are fully aware of each other's concerns, and are moving toward each other, and working hard to find solutions to the issue in order to achieve effective and sustainable cooperation as soon as possible," the source was cited as saying.

  • Beginner’s Guide to the Bloomberg Terminal

    The Bloomberg Terminal is one of the most popular tools for real-time financial information. Find out what it is and what it can do for you.

  • Markets, Ukraine War, Economic Growth, Treasuries, Cheap Stock Sectors

    Besides what one might think... TINA (there is no alternative) remains a factor for now... in equity markets.

  • War Sparks Wall Street’s Rush to Commodity-Rich Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As the worst quarter for emerging-market dollar bonds in 24 years comes to an end, a deep divide is opening up between commodity haves and have-nots, with investors focusing their hopes on exporters in the Middle East and Latin America.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Puti

  • Star Entertainment CEO Bekier resigns amid ongoing probe

    (Reuters) -Australia's Star Entertainment Group said on Monday its chief executive officer Matt Bekier had tendered his resignation, amid an investigation over possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos. The casino operator's shares, which have fallen over 12% already this year, were down as much as 1.9%. Bekier informed the board that as managing director and CEO, he is "accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company's processes, policies, people and culture," adding that the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility, a company statement said.