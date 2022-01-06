U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,697.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,387.00
    +96.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,737.00
    -29.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.50
    +6.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.08
    +1.23 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    -23.70 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.82 (-3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.80
    +2.89 (+17.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8580
    -0.2720 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,925.39
    -3,778.06 (-8.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.05
    -104.55 (-8.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.65
    -26.22 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Trekking Rucksack Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Capacity, Material, and Distribution Channel

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The trekking rucksack market was valued at US$ 3,349. 66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,627. 68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4. 7% from 2021 to 2028. Trekking rucksack is a type of backpack with additional pockets and hip or chest belts to carry a heavier load while trekking.

New York, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trekking Rucksack Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Capacity, Material, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195651/?utm_source=GNW
Manufacturers of these sacks focus on the quality, material, and weight of the product to meet evolving consumer preferences that are influenced by comfort and environmental conditions.

For instance, Amer Sports, through its Arc’teryx brand provides waterproof rucksacks made from perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs). Market players are also focusing on offering customized trekking rucksacks for women as the number of female trekkers is continuously rising worldwide.

Based on capacity, the global trekking rucksack market is segmented into upto 20 litres, 20–50 litres, and more than 50 litres.These rucksacks are designed for multiday use and are used for carrying heavier loads than daypacks.

Most of these rucksacks will have all features present in a daypack, but with additional fixing points, padding, and pockets.The rucksacks also have space to carry any extra gears or equipment that a traveler would need through the trek.

The rucksack is ideal for those who go on an overnight trip.The 50 litres rucksack is sufficient to fit sleeping bag, tent, and clothing for a 3-day hike.

The segment is one of the most popular as numerous travelers go on weekend treks and would have a target audience of consumers who are lite to moderate travelers. The segment is expected to see high growth prospects as more number of people are taking part in outdoor recreational activities and two-day treks are one of the most popular among travelers.

Based on material, the global trekking rucksack market is segmented into nylon, polyester, canvas, and others.The nylon segment accounts for the largest market share.

The polyester segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in teg market during the forecast period.Nylon, also known as thermoplastic, is an artificial polymer that is typically derived from petroleum.

It is durable, lightweight, and smooth.Moreover, it can be modified into any design or shape by adding a delustering agent when it is in the molten stage, making it a flexible fiber.

The material has higher elasticity, which allows the comfortable accommodation of large amounts of luggage in these rucksacks. Moreover, due to the product’s excellent flexibility, the material can comfortably go back to its original state without any creases and wrinkles. Generally, when the material is stretched for too long the fibers become soft and thin but retain their strength. Nylon also low absorbency rate, which provides the rucksacks water resistance and makes them ideal for the use in tropical areas. The nylon rucksacks are easy to clean; since the fabric is smooth, dirt does not cling on to its surface. Moreover, nylon rucksacks are 100% resistant to fungi, mildew, or mold as well as alkaline environments.

Based on distribution channel, the global trekking rucksack market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.The specialty stores segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The specialty stores are among the most prominent distribution channels for trekking rucksack market players as they offer specific product categories with a wider variety than supermarkets and hypermarkets.A few of the popular specialty stores include Sport Scheck, Sport 2000, and Intersport.

Due to strong brand loyalty for certain brands of trekking rucksacks, people prefer buying these products in specialty stores.The specialty stores employ promotional campaigns to attract customers and maintain a consistent visitor inflow.

These stores are usually placed in major retail locations, including shopping complexes and malls, and use merchandising techniques for providing an overall rich shopping experience for the consumers. These stores also offer numerous other outdoor recreational products, such as mountaineering equipment, which further enhances product exposure to target audience. Many stores are adopting advanced digital tools to enhance the shopping experience for consumers. For instance, Timberland recently began incorporating the RFID chips in all products in their New York location. Upon placing the products near tablets, product information is displayed on the tablets. Recommended and related items are also displayed, and the customer can choose items to add to their personal collection.
The trekking rucksack market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM).In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global trekking rucksack market.

However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Growing inclination toward recreational activities and adventure tourism has led to an increase in the number of trekkers in North America, especially in the US.

The American Hiking Society, in collaboration with the Congress and federal agencies in the country, works on the policies and legislation to ensure funding for trails, preservation of natural areas, and protection of hiking experience.

A few players operating in the trekking rucksack market are Arc’teryx; Deuter Sport GmbH; Equip Outdoor Technologies UK LTD; Granite Gear LLC; Mufubu; Tripole Gears; Vango; Wildcraft; Osprey Packs, Inc; and Hyperlite Mountain Gear Inc.These companies provide an elaborate product portfolio.

Their presence in developing regions provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth in these regions. The market players are developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfil the customer’s requirements.

The overall trekking rucksack market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the trekking rucksack market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195651/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • What Beyond Meat’s partnership with KFC means for the stock

    Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about KFC's partnership with Beyond Meat on plant-based chicken and the push to have plant-based foods in 2022.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices in Asia as OPEC Adds Supply, Virus Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia, signaling that extra supplies from OPEC and its partners could loosen the market amid the rapid spread of coronavirus.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets Wra

  • Chrysler Takes Aim at Tesla. The Auto Maker Plans to Go All-Electric by 2028.

    Stellantis brand Chrysler unveiled an electric-vehicle concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

    With the global EV markets suddenly valued at $3 trillion, carmakers are rushing to ramp up battery production, and they are scrambling to find one crucial element that is in tight supply

  • Amazon makes deal with Stellantis for electric delivery vehicles

    Amazon has agreed to collaborate with Stellantis on software. The deal would also make Amazon the first customer for a Ram electric delivery vehicle.

  • Electric vehicles: GM, Chrysler, Mercedes, and Sony reveal new models at CES

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down the latest electric vehicle reveals from legacy automakers like General Motors, Chrysler, and Mercedes along with new entrants like Sony at this year's CES.&nbsp;

  • New England Power Prices Soar on Higher Gas Costs, Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricity prices in New England jumped on Tuesday as a frigid start to the day spurred demand when the cost of natural gas used to fuel power plants soared.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockReal-time power pric

  • 2022 Retirement Planning: It's Easier If You Understand The New Rules

    Retirement planning is always a challenge. Amassing enough retirement savings is easier if you understand 2022's new rules.

  • Evergrande Gets a New Reason to Worry

    The debt-laden property developer has come under tightening regulatory scrutiny, leading to nasty surprises.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Pilot union cheers 5G delay, calls on AT&T, Verizon to heed industry, FAA concerns

    The U.S. pilots union insists regulators should not compromise on safety when considering the rollout of a new 5G data frequency for cell phone service providers.

  • XPeng Weighs In on Delistings, Data Security, and China’s EV Boom

    China-related risks aren't going away, so investors will have to keep working to understand them. Talking with the Chinese-based companies is a great approach.

  • World’s Biggest Oil Hedge Could Shrink If Mexico Curbs Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s plan to halt crude exports by 2023 could curb the size of its giant oil hedge and help boost longer-dated prices.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a Decade Fueled Stock-Market Rate RoutEach year, Mexico participates in one of the

  • Michigan aims to fend off North Carolina, other states in fight for automakers

    A $1 billion economic development effort by Michigan is designed to keep a trophy automaker out of the reach of North Carolina and other states.