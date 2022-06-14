Trellus Celebrates Madison's Niche as 250th Small Business Sign-up for Same-Day Local Delivery

Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery

LONG BEACH, N.Y., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery announces a notable milestone as the 250th Long Island small business, Madison's Niche, signs up to use the Trellus platform. Madison's Niche, an independently owned lifestyle boutique, gains access to Trellus' reliable gig-driver network and technology platform to offer convenient, time-saving delivery to local customers. Combined with steady year-over-year revenue growth, Trellus' 250th user benchmark serves as further proof of concept and positions the startup to embark on a Series A round this summer.

Launched locally in February 2021, Trellus exclusively serves local small and independent businesses with fast, affordable delivery. Trellus provides the technology and resources these businesses need to compete against Amazon, Walmart, and other e-commerce behemoths. By focusing on specialty retail and professional services, Trellus is competitively positioned to fill a sizable gap in last-mile logistics. The company is already planning for expansion within the New York metro area and beyond.

"It's exciting to see the rapid growth of Trellus as we help Long Island's small businesses, like Madison's Niche, compete against e-commerce giants with on-demand last-mile delivery," said Adam Haber, Trellus CEO and Co-founder.

Madison's Niche is now listed on the Trellus Local Marketplace, an SEO-optimized directory of small businesses offering Same-Day Local Delivery by Trellus. The retailer has five stores on Long Island, including Huntington Village, Garden City, Sayville, Stony Brook Village, and Plainview.

"Madison's Niche shares the same beliefs as Trellus in servicing the local community. We're about making customers feel special and providing a more enjoyable experience than big-box stores," said Jennifer Roman, the retailer's Director of Marketing and Business Development. "We like that Trellus is community-driven and an independent business just like ours."

Learn more about Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery at www.byTrellus.com or call 1.833.LocalLi (562-2554).

About Trellus Inc.

Headquartered in Nassau County, NY, Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery has created an integrated delivery system that makes it possible for local small and independent businesses to provide fast, reliable delivery. As a team of local business owners, Trellus understands the importance of small businesses to local economies, and supports local by keeping jobs, sales, and services in our communities.

